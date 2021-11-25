CHANGE LANGUAGE
Asian Development Bank Approves USD 1.5 Billion Loan to India for Purchasing Covid-19 Vaccines

A man receives a dose of the Covishield vaccine, in an alley at a slum area, in Ahmedabad, India. (REUTERS/Amit Dave)

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is expected to co-finance an additional USD 500 million for the project, it said.

The Asian Development Bank has approved a USD 1.5 billion (around Rs 11,185 crore) loan to India for COVID-19 vaccine procurement. “ADB today approved a USD 1.5 billion loan to help the Government of India purchase safe and effective vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)," ADB said in a statement on Thursday.

first published:November 25, 2021, 15:13 IST