Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh Wins Gold at Asiad
Arpinder Singh wins gold in triple jump at Asiad.
Arpinder Singh wins gold in triple jump at Asiad.
Another history-maker was Arpinder, becoming the first triple jumper in 48 years to fetch a gold after Mohinder Singh Gill (1970). The athlete from Punjab bossed the finals, making the gold-winning jump of 16.77m in just his third attempt and was never really threatened by the rest of the field.
| Edited by: Sameer Kumar Rai
