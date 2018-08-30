GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh Wins Gold at Asiad

Arpinder Singh wins gold in triple jump at Asiad.

News18.com

Updated:August 30, 2018, 2:02 PM IST
Another history-maker was Arpinder, becoming the first triple jumper in 48 years to fetch a gold after Mohinder Singh Gill (1970). The athlete from Punjab bossed the finals, making the gold-winning jump of 16.77m in just his third attempt and was never really threatened by the rest of the field.
| Edited by: Sameer Kumar Rai
Loading...