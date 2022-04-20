Asia’s Largest Temporary Dome, Rs 20,000-crore Investments: Stage Set for PM Modi’s Tribal Convention in Gujarat Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Tribal Convention in Gujarat’s Dahod district on Wednesday afternoon is set to be a grand event, with Asia’s largest temporary dome, invitations to 360 villages and investments worth Rs 20,000 crore.

THE DOME

Consisting of one main dome and three holding domes, its length is 600 m and width 132 ft. The total area of the dome is 17.98 lakh square feet.

The main dome has a row of seven linking domes, of which five are imported from Germany. It does not have any pillar or support inside the seating area.

It has been made fireproof using a special spray. Drinking water arrangements have been made in the structure, touted to be Asia’s largest temporary dome.

360 VILLAGES

Around 300 teams are working to maintain cleanliness throughout the area.

Invitations have been sent to the villages of Dahod, Panchmahal, Chhotaudepur and Mahisagar districts. So far, 360 villages have been invited.

Rs 20,000-CRORE DEVELOPMENT WORKS

Development works worth Rs 20,000 crore will be the main highlight of the event. Completed development works worth Rs 1,419 crore will be handed over to the tribals by PM Modi.

Development works worth over Rs 550 crore will be inaugurated.

