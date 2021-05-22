Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said centre should order all Covid vaccine companies to produce jabs at a war foot and added that Prime Minister should do this in the next 24 hours. Kejriwal added that vaccination for those above 18 years have stopped in Delhi due to shortage and the state government have shut all the vaccination centres in the capital.

“I am sad to tell you that vaccination for the young has stopped in Delhi due to shortage. We have shut all the centres. We have asked for more doses. We have been told that we will be getting only 8 lakh doses for the month of June. At this rate we will take 30 months to vaccinate all in Delhi,” Kejriwal said in a virtual address.

He also said that shortage of vaccine is becoming a problem for the entire country. The announcement of closure of vaccination centres come as Delhi government on Saturday said that it will have to temporarily stop the inoculation drive for the 18-44 age group from Monday, as it has almost run out of vaccines for this age group.

Delhi requires 80 lakh doses a month to vaccinate its youth. But it only received 16 lakh doses in May. The Centre has further decreased Delhi’s quota in June to 8 lakh doses, Kejriwal said. The national capital needs 2.5 crore doses to vaccinate all adults, he said, urging the Centre to raise the quota and supply to the city.

AAP MLA Atishi said that in the last one week, Delhi has already shut 235 of the 368 inoculation centres for this category due to a shortage of vaccines.

Kejriwal said that foreign vaccines should be approved at the earliest and the centre should procure vaccines from foreign manufacturers.

“Foreign vaccines should be approved at the earliest. Let this also be done in 24 hours. The centre should procure vaccines from foreign manufacturers. Not right for states to fight it out among themselves. The centre should seek vaccines from countries that have excess stock,” Kejriwal added.

He also said that at this rate it will take more than two years to vaccinate the entire population in the national capital. “We have been told that we will be getting only 8 lakh doses for the month of June. At this rate we will take 30 months to vaccinate all in Delhi,” he said.

Kejriwal said that the speed of spread of the coronavirus has significantly slowed down in Delhi. In the past 24 hours, around 2,200 cases were reported and the positivity rate is 3.5 per cent, he said. The chief minister extended four suggestions to the Centre to enhance vaccine availability in the country. The central government should within 24 hours direct all capable companies in the country to start manufacturing Covaxin as Bharat Biotech has agreed to share its formula, he said. Vaccines manufactured abroad should be used in India and the Centre needs to buy vaccines on the behalf of states, Kejriwal said.

Atishi had yesterday said only 42,380 doses were left for the 18-44 category as on Friday morning. The city has received 8.17 lakh vaccine doses for this age group so far, of which 7.75 lakh had been utilised by Friday morning, she said. Separately, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also tweeted that “it is unfortunate that we have to close our centers, for 18+ age group, because of non-availability of vaccine".

Atishi said Delhi has so far received 45.94 lakh vaccine doses for healthcare workers, frontline staff and those aged above 45, of which 43.40 lakh have been administered. “After Friday evening, the city will have less than one day of Covaxin stock and eight days of Covishield doses left for this category," she said.

