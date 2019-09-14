Ask KCR Govt to Celebrate Liberation Day on Sept 17, Telangana BJP Urges Governor
In a memorandum submitted to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, a BJP delegation, led by its state president K Laxman, said the party has been fighting for official celebration of the day for the past 20 years.
File picture of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao in the state council.
Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP on Saturday urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to advise the state government to celebrate the day (September 17, 1948) of the merger of the Hyderabad state with the Indian Union.
In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, a BJP delegation, led by its state president K Laxman, said the party has been fighting for official celebration of the day for the past 20 years.
"Veteran leader and former BJP national president Lal Krishna Advani addressed a public meeting at Nizam College grounds in Hyderabad in 1999 and stressed the need to celebrate September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day officially," the memorandum said.
The delegation also comprised MP Garikapti Mohan Rao, former MP Jithender Reddy, Indrasena Reddy and others.
The party urged the Governor to advise the government of Telangana to observe September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day on the lines of Maharashtra and Karnataka. It also asked the Governor to instruct the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government to initiate the process for the construction of a memorial to honour the valour of martyrs who fought against the alleged draconian rule of the Nizam.
Lakshman later told reporters that the BJP will observe September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day and conduct a function at Pathancheru, which will be addressed by party chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The saffron party will launch protests against Rao's dynastic rule and hold bike rallies in villages and districts on Tuesday.
In a reference to Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, the BJP alleged that the TRS, which was in support of the demand during the separate Telangana agitation, backtracked due to pressure from its friendly parties after coming to power.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Section 375 Movie Review: Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha's Performances Make for Compelling Courtroom Drama
- Happy Birthday ‘Dream Girl' Ayushmann Khurrana: 6 Must-watch Films of the Actor
- Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar's 2.0 Flops in China But Bollywood Can Avoid the Mistake
- Everyone's Called it 'Rumour', but the Internet Still Wants to Know 'Is MS Dhoni Retiring?'
- Newton Trends on Twitter After Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Says 'Einstein Discovered Gravity'