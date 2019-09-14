Ask KCR Govt to Celebrate Liberation Day on Sept 17, Telangana BJP Urges Governor

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP on Saturday urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to advise the state government to celebrate the day (September 17, 1948) of the merger of the Hyderabad state with the Indian Union.

In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, a BJP delegation, led by its state president K Laxman, said the party has been fighting for official celebration of the day for the past 20 years.

"Veteran leader and former BJP national president Lal Krishna Advani addressed a public meeting at Nizam College grounds in Hyderabad in 1999 and stressed the need to celebrate September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day officially," the memorandum said.

The delegation also comprised MP Garikapti Mohan Rao, former MP Jithender Reddy, Indrasena Reddy and others.

The party urged the Governor to advise the government of Telangana to observe September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day on the lines of Maharashtra and Karnataka. It also asked the Governor to instruct the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government to initiate the process for the construction of a memorial to honour the valour of martyrs who fought against the alleged draconian rule of the Nizam.

Lakshman later told reporters that the BJP will observe September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day and conduct a function at Pathancheru, which will be addressed by party chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The saffron party will launch protests against Rao's dynastic rule and hold bike rallies in villages and districts on Tuesday.

In a reference to Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, the BJP alleged that the TRS, which was in support of the demand during the separate Telangana agitation, backtracked due to pressure from its friendly parties after coming to power.

