Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

‘Ask Your Banks…’: Trolled Over Chris Gayle Pic, Mallya Tells Netizens to Check Facts Before Calling Him ‘Chor’

The 63-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss is wanted in India on fraud and money laundering charges amounting to an alleged Rs 9,000 crores.

News18.com

Updated:July 14, 2019, 11:28 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
‘Ask Your Banks…’: Trolled Over Chris Gayle Pic, Mallya Tells Netizens to Check Facts Before Calling Him ‘Chor’
West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle (L) with fugitive business tycoon Vijay Mallya.
Loading...

New Delhi: Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is facing extradition proceedings in UK, on Saturday told social media users to “get their facts right” before calling him a “chor” (thief).

Mallya’s fierce reaction came soon after he was subjected to heavy trolling when West Indies batsman Chris Gayle posted a photo with him on Twitter.

"Great to catch up with Big Boss," tweeted Gayle, who has been part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore owned by Mallya.

Gayle’s tweet was met with witty responses and a flurry of memes by the Twitter users, who reminded Mallya of the fraud and money laundering charges against him.

Reacting to the tweets, Mallya told people to ask banks to take their full money back.

He followed it up with another tweet.

The 63-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss is wanted in India on fraud and money laundering charges amounting to an alleged Rs 9,000 crores.

He was heckled by Cricket fans and met with ‘chor hai chants’ as he attended India’s match against Australia at the Kennington Oval in London on June 9. In a video of the incident, Mallya was seen surrounded a small crowd of people pushing and shoving as cries of "chor hai (you are a thief)" grow louder. At one point, a shout of "Be a man, apologise to your country" was heard, to which Mallya's response was inaudible.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram