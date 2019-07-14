‘Ask Your Banks…’: Trolled Over Chris Gayle Pic, Mallya Tells Netizens to Check Facts Before Calling Him ‘Chor’

New Delhi: Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is facing extradition proceedings in UK, on Saturday told social media users to “get their facts right” before calling him a “chor” (thief).

Mallya’s fierce reaction came soon after he was subjected to heavy trolling when West Indies batsman Chris Gayle posted a photo with him on Twitter.

"Great to catch up with Big Boss," tweeted Gayle, who has been part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore owned by Mallya.

Gayle’s tweet was met with witty responses and a flurry of memes by the Twitter users, who reminded Mallya of the fraud and money laundering charges against him.

Reacting to the tweets, Mallya told people to ask banks to take their full money back.

For all those who saw my photo with the universe boss and my dear friend @henrygayle and commented, please pause and get your facts right about my being your CHOR. Ask your Banks why they are not taking 100 percent of the money I have been offering. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) July 13, 2019

He followed it up with another tweet.

Great to catch up with the Universe Boss and my dear friend. For all those of you losers who call me CHOR, ask your own Banks to take their full money that I am offering for the past one year. Then decide on who is CHOR. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) July 13, 2019

The 63-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss is wanted in India on fraud and money laundering charges amounting to an alleged Rs 9,000 crores.

He was heckled by Cricket fans and met with ‘chor hai chants’ as he attended India’s match against Australia at the Kennington Oval in London on June 9. In a video of the incident, Mallya was seen surrounded a small crowd of people pushing and shoving as cries of "chor hai (you are a thief)" grow louder. At one point, a shout of "Be a man, apologise to your country" was heard, to which Mallya's response was inaudible.