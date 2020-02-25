Asked About Foreign Involvement in US Polls, Trump Gets into Heated Exchange with Journalist at Presser
US President Donald Trump speaks during an interaction with business leaders in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)
New Delhi: A heated exchange took place between the US president and CNN journalist Jim Acosta at a press conference here on Tuesday after Donald Trump raised questions over the integrity of the TV network.
After Acosta asked Trump if he would pledge to reject any foreign interference in the upcoming presidential polls and also questioned his move to appoint a new acting Director of National Intelligence who apparently does not have any intelligence experience, the US president said he does not want any help from any country and hasn't been given help from any country.
Trump also spoke of an 'apology' CNN reportedly made recently for reporting false information. Acosta shot back, "Mr President, I think that our record on delivering the truth is a lot better than yours sometimes, if you don't mind me stating."
Continuing the verbal sparring, Trump said, "Let me tell you about your record. Your record is so bad you ought to be ashamed of yourself."
"I'm not ashamed of anything and our organisation is not ashamed," retorted Acosta.
The US president also accused the CNN of having the worst record in broadcasting. Acosta and Trump have clashed numerous times in the past.
The White House in 2018 had suspended Acosta's press pass after a heated exchange during a presidential news conference, barring him from the White House.
The Trump administration went on to suspend Acosta's White House pass, but it was reinstated by a judge after the network sued the White House.
