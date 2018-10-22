English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Warned People 10 Times Not to Stand on Tracks': Facing Ire of Amritsar Victims' Kin, Organiser Issues Video
In a minute-long video, Saurabh Madan alias Mithu claims from an undisclosed location that there were no lapses from his side.
Saurabh Madan alias Mithu, one of the organisers of Dussehra event at Amritsar's Dhobi Ghat, has released a minute-long video.
New Delhi: Saurabh Madan alias Mithu, one of the organisers of Dussehra event at Amritsar's Dhobi Ghat where 61 people were killed, has alleged that he is being framed in the train accident due to "personal enmity". He claimed that there were nearly 10 announcements, asking people not to stand on the tracks.
In a minute-long video, shared by news agency ANI, Madan claims from an undisclosed location that there were no lapses from his side.
Main organisers, councillor Vijay Madan and her son Saurabh, went underground with other family members on Friday after a few people angry over the accident attacked their residence, broke window panes and pelted stones.
"I had organised the function to get everyone together. We took all permissions... we had 20 feet space around the Ravan effigy. There was no lapse from my side, we had 100 policemen at the site, a fire brigade vehicle and water tankers were there at the spot. The programme was held within the boundary of the Dhobi ghat ground, not on the (railway) lines... we hadn’t put chairs on the railways lines," Madan can be heard saying in Punjabi.
“The train suddenly came.. it was fate. We had already made 7-10 announcements asking people not to stand on the railway lines,” he added.
Earlier, a video had gone viral where the organiser was heard boasting on stage before former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu that over 5,000 people were standing on train tracks and they won't move even if 500 trains pass by.
Sidhu, who was the chief guest at the event, had also claimed that several announcements were made from the stage, asking people to move to the Dhobi Ghat ground where the traditional burning of effigies was being held.
"At least five to six times announcements were made from the stage, urging people who were standing on rail tracks to come to the ground as there was enough space there. And that they should not stand near the tracks but people did not listen," she had said.
