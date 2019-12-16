English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Asked Time from Amit Shah to Discuss Deteriorating Law and Order Situation in Delhi, Says Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that he is worries about the 'deteriorating law and order situation' in Delhi and expressed hopes that peace should be restored quickly.
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said he has sought time from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital.
"I am very worried about the deteriorating law and order in Delhi. Peace should be restored immediately in Delhi - for this, I have asked Home Minister Amit Shah for an appointment," Kejriwal said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kapil Sharma Receives Money from Ajay Devgn for Promoting Tanhaji
- WWE And TikTok Have Tied Up, You Will Now Get Official Wrestler Entrance Themes
- Oscar Winner Colin Firth and Wife Livia Giuggioli Split After 22 Years
- Premier League: Chinese TV Pulls Arsenal Match after Mesut Ozil's Uighur Comments
- Not Jewellery or Recipe, this Michigan Family’s Heirloom is a 141-year-old Fruitcake