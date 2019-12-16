Asked Time from Amit Shah to Discuss Deteriorating Law and Order Situation in Delhi, Says Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said he has sought time from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital.

"I am very worried about the deteriorating law and order in Delhi. Peace should be restored immediately in Delhi - for this, I have asked Home Minister Amit Shah for an appointment," Kejriwal said.

