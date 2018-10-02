English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Asked to Cut His Speech Short, Puducherry MLA Shouts Back at L-G Kiran Bedi
The government event to mark the Open Defecation Free (ODF) tag achieved by Puducherry, was marred by an on-stage altercation between L-G Kiran Bedi and MLA Anbalagan.
An ugly spat broke out between Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and an AIADMK lawmaker when the former asked the MLA to leave the stage after he had surpassed his speech time.
In a video of the argument shared by news agency ANI, Kiran Bedi can be seen standing face-to-face with MLA Anbalagan and asking him to leave when the lawmaker shouts back at her, asking her to leave instead.
According to Bedi, the MLA was not scheduled to speak at the event and he forced his way into the programme. In a statement, she said that she had even asked the organisers to switch off the mike to stop Anbalagan from speaking, when he started shouting.
#WATCH Verbal spat on stage between Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi and AIADMK MLA A Anbalagan at a government function. The argument reportedly broke out over duration of MLA's speech pic.twitter.com/bptFSr80nC
— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2018
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
