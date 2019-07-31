Asked to Follow ICU Discipline, Thane Couple Roughs Up Staff, Doctors
The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when the staff told the friends and relatives of the patient, Mustafa Shaikh, to not crowd the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as it was causing disturbance to other patients.
Representational Image (Reuters)
Thane: A patient and his wife allegedly manhandled doctors and other staff of a private hospital in Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra when they were asked to follow discipline in the ICU, police said on Wednesday.
The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when the staff told the friends and relatives of the patient, Mustafa Shaikh, to not crowd the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as it was causing disturbance to other patients, a police official said.
He said enraged Shaikh damaged the monitor and other medical equipment in the ICU.
He also abused the staff and doctors with his wife Asma and roughed them up, the official added.
A case has been registered by Narpoli police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions. (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2010.
No arrest is made yet.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ashes 2019 | In Numbers: How Cricket's Oldest Rivalry Has Unfolded
- Parineeti Chopra Says She Was a 'Mess' After Break-up, Calls It the 'Worst Time' of Her Life
- Sunny Leone’s ‘Phone Number’ from ‘Arjun Patiala’ Belongs to Delhi Man and He’s Not Taking it Well
- Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Remembers Late Boyfriend After Attending Friend's Wedding
- Bruce Lee's Daughter Calls Portrayal of Her Father in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' a 'Mockery'