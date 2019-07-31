Take the pledge to vote

Asked to Follow ICU Discipline, Thane Couple Roughs Up Staff, Doctors

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when the staff told the friends and relatives of the patient, Mustafa Shaikh, to not crowd the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as it was causing disturbance to other patients.

PTI

Updated:July 31, 2019, 1:34 PM IST
Representational Image (Reuters)
Thane: A patient and his wife allegedly manhandled doctors and other staff of a private hospital in Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra when they were asked to follow discipline in the ICU, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when the staff told the friends and relatives of the patient, Mustafa Shaikh, to not crowd the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as it was causing disturbance to other patients, a police official said.

He said enraged Shaikh damaged the monitor and other medical equipment in the ICU.

He also abused the staff and doctors with his wife Asma and roughed them up, the official added.

A case has been registered by Narpoli police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions. (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2010.

No arrest is made yet.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
