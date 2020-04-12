Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Asked to Show Curfew Passes in Patiala, 'Nihangs' Chop Off Cop's Arm, Injure 2 Others

The Punjab Police personnel was attacked after a group of people were asked to show their curfew pass amid movement restrictions put across the state to curb the spread of coronavirus.

PTI

Updated:April 12, 2020, 10:48 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Asked to Show Curfew Passes in Patiala, 'Nihangs' Chop Off Cop's Arm, Injure 2 Others
Image for representation only

A policeman's hand was chopped off and two other police officials were injured when a group of people allegedly attacked them in Punjab's Patiala district on Sunday, police said.

A group of four-five 'Nihangs' (Sikhs armed with traditional weapons and dressed in loose blue top) were travelling in a vehicle and they were asked to stop at a vegetable market at around 6.15 am by the Mandi board officials, they said.

"They were asked to show (curfew) passes. But they crashed the vehicle against the gate and barricades put up there," Senior Superintendent of Police, Patiala, Mandeep Singh Sidhu said.

The group then attacked the police personnel on duty, he said.

"An ASI's (Assistant Sub Inspector) hand was chopped off by a sword. A Station House Officer of Sadar Patiala sustained an injury on his elbow and anther official suffered an injury on his arm in the attack," Sidhu said.

The ASI was rushed to the Rajindra hospital where from he was referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh.

The Nihangs fled the scene after the attack, the SSP said, adding efforts are on to arrest them.

The incident took place when restrictions are in place in the state because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,367

    +733*  

  • Total Confirmed

    8,356

    +827*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    715

    +63*  

  • Total DEATHS

    273

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 12 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,267,419

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,780,649

    +906

  • Cured/Discharged

    404,393

     

  • Total DEATHS

    108,837

    +58
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres