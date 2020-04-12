Asked to Show Curfew Passes in Patiala, 'Nihangs' Chop Off Cop's Arm, Injure 2 Others
The Punjab Police personnel was attacked after a group of people were asked to show their curfew pass amid movement restrictions put across the state to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Image for representation only
A policeman's hand was chopped off and two other police officials were injured when a group of people allegedly attacked them in Punjab's Patiala district on Sunday, police said.
A group of four-five 'Nihangs' (Sikhs armed with traditional weapons and dressed in loose blue top) were travelling in a vehicle and they were asked to stop at a vegetable market at around 6.15 am by the Mandi board officials, they said.
In an unfortunate incident today morning, a group of Nihangs injured a few Police officers and a Mandi Board official at Sabzi Mandi, Patiala. ASI Harjeet Singh whose hand got cut-off has reached PGI Chandigarh.— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) April 12, 2020
"They were asked to show (curfew) passes. But they crashed the vehicle against the gate and barricades put up there," Senior Superintendent of Police, Patiala, Mandeep Singh Sidhu said.
The group then attacked the police personnel on duty, he said.
"An ASI's (Assistant Sub Inspector) hand was chopped off by a sword. A Station House Officer of Sadar Patiala sustained an injury on his elbow and anther official suffered an injury on his arm in the attack," Sidhu said.
The ASI was rushed to the Rajindra hospital where from he was referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh.
The Nihangs fled the scene after the attack, the SSP said, adding efforts are on to arrest them.
The incident took place when restrictions are in place in the state because of the coronavirus outbreak.
