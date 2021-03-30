Asked to Stop Making Ruckus During Holi, Crowd Beats 60-year-old Woman to Death in UP

Etawah: A horrific incident has been reported from Uttar Pradesh which has been under scrutiny for its law and order situation and increasing crimes against women. An elderly woman was killed in UP’s the Etawah district on Monday for opposing some revellers who were celebrating Holi.

According to police, A some youngsters were creating ruckus while playing Holi in front of the house of a 60-year-old woman. Upset, the woman went out and asked them to stop the commotion. The crowd refused to listen her and attacked her with stones and rods, as a result of which, she died on the spot.

The incident took place at around 10 am on Monday.

Some of her family members who tried to stop the crowd from beating her also got severely injured. According to reports, the victim was rushed to a local hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

The Assistant Superintendent of Police, Prasant Kumar Prasad, told media that the matter is being investigated. However, no arrests have been made so far.

The whole nation celebrated the annual festival of colours with full fervour on Monday. Uttar Pradesh is particularly known for its Holi celebrations. According to mythology, the festival originated in the state as Radha and Krishna both belonged to UP.