Asked to Stop Speeding Car, Gurugram Driver Hits Cop, Drags Him on Bonnet for One Kilometre

A police constable was dragged for almost a kilometre by a speeding car as he clung on to its bonnet after the vehicle broke through a barricade at a checkpoint here, the third such incident in the city in the past one month.Constable Vikash Singh suffered injuries in both his legs and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The incident occurred at Sector 65 on Monday when a speeding Hyundai Verna was asked to stop at checkpoint, but the driver hit the cop in a bid to flee from the spot, police said.Singh fell on the bonnet of the car and clung on to a wiper tightly for a kilometre until the driver stopped the car. The cop fell off the bonnet, following which the driver escaped, the police said.Narrating the incident, a police officer said they received an information about a speeding Hyundai Verna car heading towards the Golf Course Extension Road. Subsequently, a police team put barricades on the road.When the car approached the barricade, Singh came in front of the car. The driver, instead of stopping the vehicle, sped away after hitting him, said Shamsher Singh, ACP of Crime Branch and PRO of Gurugram police.Singh's rifle was broken due to the impact of the fall, the police said. During investigation, the car's registration number appeared to be fake, the police added.