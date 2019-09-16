Asked to Wear 'Knee-Length Kurtis', Students of Hyderabad Women's College Protest New Dress Code

Hyderabad: A new dress code that required students of a private women's college women here to only wear 'knee-length kurtis' triggered a protest by a section of them on Monday, police said.

Scores of students raised slogans and held a protest in front of the main gate of the institute and also on its campus by holding placards that read 'Remove the Dress Code,' "The Only Issue is Your Mentality,' 'Protesting to Educate You about Equality.'

However, the college management said the dress code was already in place and the students had given an undertaking that they will not wear short, sleeveless or cold shoulder tops failing which they would face disciplinary action.

According to the students, they were asked to wear "knee-length kurtis" from August 1 and not "short-length kurtis" following which a section of them have been protesting against the code for the past one month.

They alleged that the college authorities were not letting them into the campus for not following the new dress code.

On Friday, a video had gone viral on social media purportedly showing security guards at the main gate screening the girl students and allowing only those following the "knee- length kurtis" rule.

A police official and a protesting student said the college management had called up representatives of the protesting students for a meeting and the matter was resolved wherein the college authorities agreed to withdraw the rule on "knee-length kurtis."

