Asking Woman to Cook Properly, Do Household Chores Not Harassment, Rules Bombay HC
The court made the observations while upholding the acquittal of a Sangli resident and his parents, who were accused of driving his wife to suicide.
Bombay High Court. (File photo)
New Delhi: The Bombay high court has granted relief to a man accused of driving his wife to suicide by ruling that asking a woman to cook properly or do household work does not amount to ill-treatment.
The court made the observations while upholding the acquittal of a Sangli resident and his parents, who were accused of driving his wife to kill herself in a 17-year-old case, the Times of India reported.
Accused Vijay Shinde and the deceased married in 1998. According to the complaint, the woman had often raised the issue that she was scolded by her husband and in-laws for not cooking properly or looking after the house.
The deceased’s grandfather and maternal cousin had visited her hours before she killed herself on June 5, 2001. They found the couple quarrelling and pacified them but were soon informed that the woman had consumed poison.
The judge noted that telling the deceased to work properly did not mean that she was ill-treated. He added that the prosecution had furnished no evidence to prove that Shinde was in an illicit relationship.
The court also pointed out that the complaint seemed to be “an afterthought” as it was lodged a day after the death. “The quarrel, if at all, was not of such a serious nature which would have driven the deceased to commit suicide,” it said.
