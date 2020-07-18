INDIA

Askok Gehlot Urges Centre to Purchase 50% of Pulses, Oilseeds from Farmers Amid Covid-19 Crisis

(Representative image)

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gehlot said the dessert state is facing tough economic conditions due to the pandemic and the farmers should be provided economic support by extending full benefit of the MSP scheme.

  • Last Updated: July 18, 2020, 11:16 PM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has requested the Centre to procure 50 per cent of the total production of pulses and oilseeds from farmers on the Minimum Support Price instead of the present 25 per cent, an official statement said on Saturday.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gehlot said the dessert state is facing tough economic conditions due to the coronavirus pandemic and the farmers should be provided economic support by extending full benefit of the MSP scheme, it said.

"Therefore, the government of India should increase the target of procurement of pulses and oilseeds by 50 per cent which will be in the interest of farmers," it said.

