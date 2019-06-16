Aspiring Actor Stages Own Abduction in Noida, Demands Ransom from Family to Fuel Cinematic Ambition
On Saturday night, the police received a complaint from Vijay's family. They alleged that Vijay was missing from their home in Bahlolpur.
Image for representation. (PTI)
Noida (UP): A 21-year-old aspiring actor was booked here Sunday for allegedly faking his own abduction and demanding a ransom of Rs 6 lakh from his family to fuel his cinematic ambition, police said.
The man, identified as Vijay, is a native of Farrukhabad district in Uttar Pradesh and was staying at Bahlolpur in Noida, they said.
On Saturday night, the police received a complaint from Vijay's family. They alleged that Vijay was missing from their home in Bahlolpur under Phase 3 police station limits.
"Vijay's brother later received some pictures of the aspiring actor held hostage along with threat messages and a ransom demand of Rs 6 lakh for his release," a police spokesperson said.
An investigation was taken up and Vijay was found at the house of one of his friends in Noida Sector 24, the official said.
"During further probe, it emerged that Vijay himself had hatched his abduction plan in order to get money from his family," the spokesperson said.
"Vijay told the police that he wanted the money because he wished to go to Mumbai and become an actor. He said he wanted Rs 3 lakh for getting a role in a television serial and another Rs 3 lakh for personal expenses," the official said.
The man has been booked for concocting his fake abduction and misleading the police, police added.
Also Watch
-
"Save the Saviours" : What Protesting Doctors Demand
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It is Not Just a Cricket World Cup Match Between India and Pakistan. It is Something More.
- Suman Rao from Rajasthan Crowned Miss India 2019
- Fact Check: Did ‘Game of Thrones’ Copy Arya Stark Slaying the Night King Sequence from an Indian Show?
- Weekly Tech Recap: E3 2019, Mi Band 4, Google Pixel 4, London Tech Week and More
- Ahead of India Vs Pakistan Clash in the ICC World Cup 2019, Bollywood Memes Are a Hit
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s