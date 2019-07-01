Aspiring CA Held for Duping People by Creating Fake Amazon Website, Cops Say Repeat Offender
Accused Rohit Soni was arrested earlier this month for creating fake government websites and misleading people by offering them free laptops and solar panels.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: An aspiring charted accountant was arrested for allegedly duping people by creating a fake website using Amazon's name, police said Sunday.
The accused, Rohit Soni, 23, is a resident of Churu in Rajasthan and is a BCom graduate, they said. He was also arrested earlier this month for creating fake government websites and misleading people by offering them free laptops and solar panels, the police said.
According to a police statement, they received a complaint from Amazon where the company stated that someone had created a fake website to dupe people by using its brand name. The police identified Soni as the creator of the website during investigation and arrested him, a senior police officer said.
During interrogation, it was revealed that he had started a blog in 2016 which became very popular and later he decided to earn money through it, police said. He created a fake website in the name of Amazon which also looked like its original website, the officer said.
The accused asked visitors to click on a link which made them download an app "4Fun", and for every download, he got Rs 6, they added.
