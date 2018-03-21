ASRB NET ARS Exam Admit Cards Released at asrb.org.in, Download Now

ASRB NET ARS Exam Admit Cards have been released for the Agricultural Research Service (ARS) Exam 2017 and National Eligibility Test 2018 by the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) on its official website - asrb.org.in/.ASRB is scheduled to organize the ICAR NET and ARS exam in April/May 2018 at 23 exam centres across the country. Candidates who had registered for the exams can now download their admit card by following the instructions given below:: Visit the official website - http://asrb.org.in/: Click on the notification that reads, ‘Admission Certificate - ARS-2017 (Preliminary) & NET (I)-2018 Examination ’: Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth, and click on Login: Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference- https://online.cbexams.com/Asrb_netArs_Apr_2018_Admitcard/default.aspx'In case of any difficulty, please mail to arsnet2018@asrb.org.in or call: 011-25843907 /011-25848172 during 0930 Hrs to 1700 Hrs (Monday to Friday, except Gazetted Holiday(s)) with your Registration Number, Centre opted, Discipline opted,' read the official notification.