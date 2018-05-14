English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
ASRB Recruitment 2018: 31 Posts, Apply before 4th June 2018
ASRB Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 31 vacancies for the post of Director, Deputy Directors General, Assistant Directors General and Project Director/ Joint Director has been released on the official website of Agriculture Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB), New Delhi - asrb.org.in.
ASRB is inviting applications to recruit candidates on regular basis.
How to apply for ASRB Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.asrb.org.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Vacancy’ tab given on the left sidebar
Step 3 – Click on ‘Application Form – 2018 (in MS Word) and in pdf format under ‘Vacancy Announcement’
Step 4 – Download the Application form
Step 5 – Fill the application form in prescribed format
Step 6 – Submit the duly filled application form, demand draft and other required documents at the following address, before the due date.
‘The Secretary, ASRB, Krishi Anusandhan Bhawan-I, Pusa, New Delhi-110012’
Direct Link - http://www.asrb.org.in/vacancy
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.1500
SC/ST/Women/Divyang Category – NIL
ASRB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Director - 3
Deputy Directors General- 3
Assistant Directors General - 1
Director/ Project Director/ Joint Director - 24
Eligibility Criteria:
Director – The applicant must possess Doctoral degree in Animal Sciences/ Veterinary Sciences / Dairy Sciences with atleast 8 years experience in the grade of Principal Scientist/Professor.
Deputy Directors General- The applicant must possess Doctoral degree in any branch of Crop Science.
Assistant Directors General - The applicant must possess Doctoral degree in any branch of Crop Science or in basic sciences with specialization in Crop Improvement.
Director/ Project Director/ Joint Director - The applicant must possess Doctoral degree in any discipline of Agricultural Sciences/ Doctoral degree in Plant Biotechnology/Molecular Biology/Plant Biochemistry/Genetics/Plant Breeding or in basic sciences with specialization in any of the above disciplines/ Doctoral degree in any discipline of ARS or any branch of basic sciences or social sciences with a Degree/ Diploma in Management.
Applicants must read through the official advertisement notice to know the eligibility criteria in detail:
http://www.asrb.org.in/images/asrb/pdfs/2018/Advt-03-2018-RMP-Fresh-Requisition_5-3-2018_new.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicant should not be more than 60 years as on 4th June 2018.
Pay Scale:
Director – Rs.75,000 + Rs.5000 per month as Special Allowance.
Deputy Directors General- Rs.75,000 per month.
Assistant Directors General – Rs.37,400 – Rs.67000 per month
Director/ Project Director/ Joint Director - Rs.37,400 – Rs.67000 per month
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview.
