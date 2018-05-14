GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
ASRB Recruitment 2018: 31 Posts, Apply before 4th June 2018

ASRB Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 31 vacancies for the post of Director, Deputy Directors General, Assistant Directors General and Project Director/ Joint Director has been released on the official website of Agriculture Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB), New Delhi - asrb.org.in.

Updated:May 14, 2018, 11:48 AM IST
ASRB is inviting applications to recruit candidates on regular basis.
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 4th June  2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for ASRB Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.asrb.org.in/

Step 2 – Click on ‘Vacancy’ tab given on the left sidebar

Step 3 – Click on ‘Application Form – 2018 (in MS Word) and in pdf format under ‘Vacancy Announcement’

Step 4 – Download the Application form

Step 5 – Fill the application form in prescribed format

Step 6 – Submit the duly filled application form, demand draft and other required documents at the following address, before the due date.

‘The Secretary, ASRB, Krishi Anusandhan Bhawan-I, Pusa, New Delhi-110012’

Direct Link - http://www.asrb.org.in/vacancy

Application Fee:

Unreserved Category – Rs.1500

SC/ST/Women/Divyang Category – NIL

ASRB Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Director - 3

Deputy Directors General- 3

Assistant Directors General - 1

Director/ Project Director/ Joint Director - 24

Eligibility Criteria:

Director – The applicant must possess Doctoral degree in Animal Sciences/ Veterinary Sciences / Dairy Sciences with atleast 8 years experience in the grade of Principal Scientist/Professor.

Deputy Directors General- The applicant must possess Doctoral degree in any branch of Crop Science.

Assistant Directors General - The applicant must possess Doctoral degree in any branch of Crop Science or in basic sciences with specialization in Crop Improvement.

Director/ Project Director/ Joint Director - The applicant must possess Doctoral degree in any discipline of Agricultural Sciences/ Doctoral degree in Plant Biotechnology/Molecular Biology/Plant Biochemistry/Genetics/Plant Breeding or in basic sciences with specialization in any of the above disciplines/ Doctoral degree in any discipline of ARS or any branch of basic sciences or social sciences with a Degree/ Diploma in Management.

Applicants must read through the official advertisement notice to know the eligibility criteria in detail:

http://www.asrb.org.in/images/asrb/pdfs/2018/Advt-03-2018-RMP-Fresh-Requisition_5-3-2018_new.pdf

Age Limit:

The age of the applicant should not be more than 60 years as on 4th June 2018.

Pay Scale:

Director – Rs.75,000 + Rs.5000 per month as Special Allowance.

Deputy Directors General- Rs.75,000 per month.

Assistant Directors General – Rs.37,400 – Rs.67000 per month

Director/ Project Director/ Joint Director - Rs.37,400 – Rs.67000 per month

 Selection Process:

The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview.

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
