ASRB Recruitment 2018: 31 Posts, Apply before 4th June 2018

ASRB Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 31 vacancies for the post of Director, Deputy Directors General, Assistant Directors General and Project Director/ Joint Director has been released on the official website of Agriculture Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB), New Delhi - asrb.org.in. ASRB is inviting applications to recruit candidates on regular basis. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 4June 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.asrb.org.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Vacancy’ tab given on the left sidebarStep 3 – Click on ‘Application Form – 2018 (in MS Word) and in pdf format under ‘Vacancy Announcement’Step 4 – Download the Application formStep 5 – Fill the application form in prescribed formatStep 6 – Submit the duly filled application form, demand draft and other required documents at the following address, before the due date.‘The Secretary, ASRB, Krishi Anusandhan Bhawan-I, Pusa, New Delhi-110012’Unreserved Category – Rs.1500SC/ST/Women/Divyang Category – NILDirector - 3Deputy Directors General- 3Assistant Directors General - 1Director/ Project Director/ Joint Director - 24The applicant must possess Doctoral degree in Animal Sciences/ Veterinary Sciences / Dairy Sciences with atleast 8 years experience in the grade of Principal Scientist/Professor.- The applicant must possess Doctoral degree in any branch of Crop Science.- The applicant must possess Doctoral degree in any branch of Crop Science or in basic sciences with specialization in Crop Improvement.- The applicant must possess Doctoral degree in any discipline of Agricultural Sciences/ Doctoral degree in Plant Biotechnology/Molecular Biology/Plant Biochemistry/Genetics/Plant Breeding or in basic sciences with specialization in any of the above disciplines/ Doctoral degree in any discipline of ARS or any branch of basic sciences or social sciences with a Degree/ Diploma in Management.Applicants must read through the official advertisement notice to know the eligibility criteria in detail:The age of the applicant should not be more than 60 years as on 4June 2018.Director – Rs.75,000 + Rs.5000 per month as Special Allowance.Deputy Directors General- Rs.75,000 per month.Assistant Directors General – Rs.37,400 – Rs.67000 per monthDirector/ Project Director/ Joint Director - Rs.37,400 – Rs.67000 per monthThe shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview.