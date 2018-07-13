GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
ASRLMS Recruitment 2018: 370 Posts, Apply from 16th July 2018

370 Vacancies for various posts on Contractual Basis has been released on the official website of Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission Society, Assam.

Updated:July 13, 2018, 5:46 PM IST
ASRLMS Notification 2018 application process to fill 370 vacancies for various posts on Contractual Basis has been released on the official website of Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission Society, Assam - asrlms.assam.gov.in.


Candidates who wish to apply for more than one post need to submit separate application forms for the relevant posts. The application process will begin from 16th July 2018, 10:00 AM and interested applicants must apply online on or before 6th August 2018.

ASRLMS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 370
MIS Assistant cum Accountant – 132
Block Coordinator – 142
Block Project Manager – 50
District Functional Expert (Skills) – 16
District Accounts Manager – 9
District Project Manager – 7
District Functional Expert (SM, IB & CB) – 6
District MIS Manager – 3
District Functional Expert (Livelihoods & Marketing) – 2
District Functional Expert (F1) – 2
State Project Manager – 1

Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to understand the eligibility criteria and pay matrix as it varies for all the posts mentioned above:
https://asrlms.assam.gov.in/sites/default/files/swf_utility_folder/departments/asrlm_pnrd_uneecopscloud_com_oid_66/this_comm/ASRLM%20Recruitment%2010-07-2018.pdf

Age Limit:
MIS Assistant cum Accountant – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 23 to 40 years as on 1st April 2018.
Block Coordinator – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 23 to 40 years as on 1st April 2018.
Block Project Manager – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 40 years as on 1st April 2018.
District Functional Expert (Skills) – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 40 years as on 1st April 2018.
District Accounts Manager – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 40 years as on 1st April 2018.
District Project Manager – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 30 to 40 years as on 1st April 2018.
District Functional Expert (SM, IB & CB) – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 40 years as on 1st April 2018.
District MIS Manager – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 40 years as on 1st April 2018.
District Functional Expert (Livelihoods & Marketing) – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 40 years as on 1st April 2018.
District Functional Expert (F1) – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 40 years as on 1st April 2018.
State Project Manager – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 32 to 45 years as on 1st April 2018.
Age relaxation will be given as per the norms stated in above advertisement.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test, Group Discussion, Computer Proficiency Test and an Interview.

Important Dates:
Start date of submisson of Online application - 16th July 2018
Last date of submisson of Online application - 6th August 2018

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
