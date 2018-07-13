English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
ASRLMS Recruitment 2018: 370 Posts, Apply from 16th July 2018
370 Vacancies for various posts on Contractual Basis has been released on the official website of Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission Society, Assam.
Image: Shutterstock
ASRLMS Notification 2018 application process to fill 370 vacancies for various posts on Contractual Basis has been released on the official website of Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission Society, Assam - asrlms.assam.gov.in.
Candidates who wish to apply for more than one post need to submit separate application forms for the relevant posts. The application process will begin from 16th July 2018, 10:00 AM and interested applicants must apply online on or before 6th August 2018.
ASRLMS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 370
MIS Assistant cum Accountant – 132
Block Coordinator – 142
Block Project Manager – 50
District Functional Expert (Skills) – 16
District Accounts Manager – 9
District Project Manager – 7
District Functional Expert (SM, IB & CB) – 6
District MIS Manager – 3
District Functional Expert (Livelihoods & Marketing) – 2
District Functional Expert (F1) – 2
State Project Manager – 1
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to understand the eligibility criteria and pay matrix as it varies for all the posts mentioned above:
https://asrlms.assam.gov.in/sites/default/files/swf_utility_folder/departments/asrlm_pnrd_uneecopscloud_com_oid_66/this_comm/ASRLM%20Recruitment%2010-07-2018.pdf
Age Limit:
MIS Assistant cum Accountant – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 23 to 40 years as on 1st April 2018.
Block Coordinator – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 23 to 40 years as on 1st April 2018.
Block Project Manager – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 40 years as on 1st April 2018.
District Functional Expert (Skills) – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 40 years as on 1st April 2018.
District Accounts Manager – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 40 years as on 1st April 2018.
District Project Manager – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 30 to 40 years as on 1st April 2018.
District Functional Expert (SM, IB & CB) – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 40 years as on 1st April 2018.
District MIS Manager – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 40 years as on 1st April 2018.
District Functional Expert (Livelihoods & Marketing) – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 40 years as on 1st April 2018.
District Functional Expert (F1) – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 40 years as on 1st April 2018.
State Project Manager – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 32 to 45 years as on 1st April 2018.
Age relaxation will be given as per the norms stated in above advertisement.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test, Group Discussion, Computer Proficiency Test and an Interview.
Important Dates:
Start date of submisson of Online application - 16th July 2018
Last date of submisson of Online application - 6th August 2018
Also Watch
Candidates who wish to apply for more than one post need to submit separate application forms for the relevant posts. The application process will begin from 16th July 2018, 10:00 AM and interested applicants must apply online on or before 6th August 2018.
ASRLMS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 370
MIS Assistant cum Accountant – 132
Block Coordinator – 142
Block Project Manager – 50
District Functional Expert (Skills) – 16
District Accounts Manager – 9
District Project Manager – 7
District Functional Expert (SM, IB & CB) – 6
District MIS Manager – 3
District Functional Expert (Livelihoods & Marketing) – 2
District Functional Expert (F1) – 2
State Project Manager – 1
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to understand the eligibility criteria and pay matrix as it varies for all the posts mentioned above:
https://asrlms.assam.gov.in/sites/default/files/swf_utility_folder/departments/asrlm_pnrd_uneecopscloud_com_oid_66/this_comm/ASRLM%20Recruitment%2010-07-2018.pdf
Age Limit:
MIS Assistant cum Accountant – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 23 to 40 years as on 1st April 2018.
Block Coordinator – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 23 to 40 years as on 1st April 2018.
Block Project Manager – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 40 years as on 1st April 2018.
District Functional Expert (Skills) – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 40 years as on 1st April 2018.
District Accounts Manager – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 40 years as on 1st April 2018.
District Project Manager – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 30 to 40 years as on 1st April 2018.
District Functional Expert (SM, IB & CB) – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 40 years as on 1st April 2018.
District MIS Manager – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 40 years as on 1st April 2018.
District Functional Expert (Livelihoods & Marketing) – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 40 years as on 1st April 2018.
District Functional Expert (F1) – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 40 years as on 1st April 2018.
State Project Manager – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 32 to 45 years as on 1st April 2018.
Age relaxation will be given as per the norms stated in above advertisement.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test, Group Discussion, Computer Proficiency Test and an Interview.
Important Dates:
Start date of submisson of Online application - 16th July 2018
Last date of submisson of Online application - 6th August 2018
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kuldeep Yadav Eyeing a Test Call, Skipper Kohli Says It is Possible
- These Photos of England Team Manager Hugging His Wife After Crashing Out of the World Cup is the Sweetest Thing Ever
- Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala's Answer To Anyone Offering Her a Bollywood Film is Quite Straight
- 88-Year Old Tamil Nadu Farmer Buys Mercedes-Benz worth Rs 33 Lakh, Fulfils Childhood Dream [Video]
- Ajay Devgn to Play Legendary Football Coach Syed Abdul Rahim, Biopic to be Produced by Boney Kapoor