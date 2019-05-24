Take the pledge to vote

Assam 12th Result 2019: AHSEC to Declare Assam Board HS Class 12 Results Tomorrow at ahsec.nic; How to Check

The Assam 12th Result 2019, or the Assam HS Results will be released by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council on its official website at ahsec.nic.

May 24, 2019
Assam HS result 2019 | The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will be declaring the Assam HS Result 2019, Assam AHSEC Result 2019, Assam 12th Result 2019 tomorrow at 9 am. On the said date, an active URL will be hosted for Assam 12th Result 2019, Assam HS Result 2019 on the exam counting authority’s Assam Higher Secondary Education Council’s official webpage ahsec.nic. This link will allow candidates to check their Assam HS Result 2019, Assam AHSEC Result 2019, Assam 12th Result 2019 online. The class 12th board examination was conducted by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council from February 12 to March 14. Reportedly, a total of 2,42,843 candidates have appeared for the AHSEC HSC exam, out of which 1,86,187 candidates were from the arts stream. For science and commerce stream, as many as 37,455 and 18,291 candidates appeared for the exam respectively.

Candidates can check their Assam HS Result 2019, Assam AHSEC Result 2019, Assam 12th Result 2019 from these websites as well examresults.net, results.gov.in, indiaresults.com.

How to check Assam HS Result 2019 at AHSEC’s official website

Step 1-Visit official websites ahsec.nic
Step 2- Search for the tab ‘Assam HS Result 2019’
Step 3- Click on Assam 12th Result 2019
Step 4: Enter the required details on the new window
Step 5: Hit submit button
Step 6: The Assam HS Result 2019 can be viewed on the screen
Step 7: Take a print out

How to check Assam HS Result 2019 via SMS

Through phone SMS facility, the scorecard and Assam HS Result 2019, Assam AHSEC Result 2019, Assam 12th Result 2019 can be checked. Follow the below steps –

Step 1: Type ASSAM12ROLLNUMBER
Step 2: Send the typed text to 56263
Step 3: Check your phone’s inbox to view the Assam HS Result 2019 and marks scored

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
