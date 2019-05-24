English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Assam 12th Result 2019: AHSEC to Declare Assam Board HS Class 12 Results Tomorrow at ahsec.nic; How to Check
The Assam 12th Result 2019, or the Assam HS Results will be released by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council on its official website at ahsec.nic.
(Image: News18)
Loading...
Assam HS result 2019 | The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will be declaring the Assam HS Result 2019, Assam AHSEC Result 2019, Assam 12th Result 2019 tomorrow at 9 am. On the said date, an active URL will be hosted for Assam 12th Result 2019, Assam HS Result 2019 on the exam counting authority’s Assam Higher Secondary Education Council’s official webpage ahsec.nic. This link will allow candidates to check their Assam HS Result 2019, Assam AHSEC Result 2019, Assam 12th Result 2019 online. The class 12th board examination was conducted by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council from February 12 to March 14. Reportedly, a total of 2,42,843 candidates have appeared for the AHSEC HSC exam, out of which 1,86,187 candidates were from the arts stream. For science and commerce stream, as many as 37,455 and 18,291 candidates appeared for the exam respectively.
Candidates can check their Assam HS Result 2019, Assam AHSEC Result 2019, Assam 12th Result 2019 from these websites as well examresults.net, results.gov.in, indiaresults.com.
How to check Assam HS Result 2019 at AHSEC’s official website
Step 1-Visit official websites ahsec.nic
Step 2- Search for the tab ‘Assam HS Result 2019’
Step 3- Click on Assam 12th Result 2019
Step 4: Enter the required details on the new window
Step 5: Hit submit button
Step 6: The Assam HS Result 2019 can be viewed on the screen
Step 7: Take a print out
How to check Assam HS Result 2019 via SMS
Through phone SMS facility, the scorecard and Assam HS Result 2019, Assam AHSEC Result 2019, Assam 12th Result 2019 can be checked. Follow the below steps –
Step 1: Type ASSAM12ROLLNUMBER
Step 2: Send the typed text to 56263
Step 3: Check your phone’s inbox to view the Assam HS Result 2019 and marks scored
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Candidates can check their Assam HS Result 2019, Assam AHSEC Result 2019, Assam 12th Result 2019 from these websites as well examresults.net, results.gov.in, indiaresults.com.
How to check Assam HS Result 2019 at AHSEC’s official website
Step 1-Visit official websites ahsec.nic
Step 2- Search for the tab ‘Assam HS Result 2019’
Step 3- Click on Assam 12th Result 2019
Step 4: Enter the required details on the new window
Step 5: Hit submit button
Step 6: The Assam HS Result 2019 can be viewed on the screen
Step 7: Take a print out
How to check Assam HS Result 2019 via SMS
Through phone SMS facility, the scorecard and Assam HS Result 2019, Assam AHSEC Result 2019, Assam 12th Result 2019 can be checked. Follow the below steps –
Step 1: Type ASSAM12ROLLNUMBER
Step 2: Send the typed text to 56263
Step 3: Check your phone’s inbox to view the Assam HS Result 2019 and marks scored
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019 PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tata Sky Slashes Prices of SD and HD Boxes, And Now You Can Also Buy Them From a Store
- PUBG Mobile Update 0.13.0: Godzilla Event, Bizon Gun, Kar98k Lab Skin and More
- Vehicle Insurance Premium Set to Increase, IRDAI Proposes Hike in Third Party Insurance Price
- News18 Analysis: Modi Juggernaut And Its Impact On India’s Political Landscape
- Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results