Assam 12th Result 2019 Declared: AHSEC Released Assam Board HS Results at ahsec.nic; Merit List

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, also known as, AHSEC will declare the Assam 12th result 2019 or the Assam AHSEC HS Result 2019. The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has released the Assam HS Result 2019 or the Assam Class 12 Result 2019 on its official website ahsec.nic. A direct link facilitating students to check their scores and marks is available at the AHSEC homepage.

For the year 2019-19, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has successfully conducted the Assam Class examination. The Assam Class 12 higher secondary examinations were held from February 12 - March 14 across 826 centers.

Students can look up to these websites examresults.net and indiaresults.com for Assam 12th Result 2019 or the Assam HS Result 2019.

The Assam SEBA Result 2019 for class 10 was announced on May 15 by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council.

Results Statistics:

Arts: 186279
Commerce: 18297
Science: 37468
Vocational: 910

1st Division:
Arts: 18572
Commerce: 3796
Science: 15860
Vocational: 262

2nd Division:
Arts: 42436
Commerce: 5303
Science: 1320
Vocational: 50

3rd Division:
Arts: 73486
Commerce: 6490
Science: 2482
Vocational: 24

Fail:
Arts: 41756
Commerce: 1892
Science: 3460
Vocational: 92

How to Check Assam HS Result 2019 Online:

Step 1- Visit official website of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council ahsec.nic
Step 2- Search for the tab 'Assam HS Result 2019' and click on it
Step 3- On the new window, enter the required details like roll number and date of birth
Step 4: Submit your details
Step 5: The Assam Board Class 12th Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Take a printout of Assam 12th Result 2019, Assam HS Class 12 Result 2019 for future reference

Further, through SMS also, candidates can get their Assam HS Result 2019, AHSEC Result 2019, Assam 12th Result 2019 and scores on their phone.