Assam 12th Result 2019 Declared: AHSEC Released Assam Board HS Results at ahsec.nic; Merit List
The AHSEC 12th Board Result 2019 or Assam Board class 12 Result 2019 has been released on the Assam Board websites at ahsec.nic.in, resultsassam.nic.in.
Assam AHSEC HS Result 2019 Declared | The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, also known as, AHSEC will declare the Assam 12th result 2019 or the Assam AHSEC HS Result 2019. In Assam, the Assam HS Result 2019 or the AHSEC Results has been released by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council. The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has released the Assam HS Result 2019 or the Assam Class 12 Result 2019 on its official website ahsec.nic. A direct link facilitating students to check their scores and marks is available at the AHSEC homepage.
For the year 2019-19, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has successfully conducted the Assam Class examination. The Assam Class 12 higher secondary examinations were held from February 12 - March 14 across 826 centers.
Students can look up to these websites examresults.net and indiaresults.com for Assam 12th Result 2019 or the Assam HS Result 2019.
The Assam SEBA Result 2019 for class 10 was announced on May 15 by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council. From the official website of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, in simple and easy steps candidates can check their Assam HS Result 2019, Assam Board Result 2019, Assam 12th Result 2019 by entering their exam credentials.
Assam Class 12 stats: Total students -
Arts: 186279
Commerce: 18297
Science: 37468
Vocational: 910
Arts 1st Div: 18572
Commerce 1st Div: 3796
Science1st Div: 15860
Vocational 1st Div: 262
2nd Div:
Arts:42436
Commerce: 5303
Science: 1320
Vocational: 500
3rd Div:
Arts: 73486
Commerce:6490
Science:2482
Vocational:24
Fail:
Arts: 41756
Commerce:1892
Science:3460
Vocational:92
Assam HS Result 2019: How to check at AHSEC’s official website
Step 1-Visit official website of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council ahsec.nic
Step 2- Search for the tab ‘Assam HS Result 2019’ and click on it
Step 3- On the new window, enter the required details like roll number and date of birth
Step 4: Submit your details
Step 5: The Assam Board Class 12th Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Take a printout of Assam 12th Result 2019, Assam HS Class 12 Result 2019 for future reference
Further, through SMS also, candidates can get their Assam HS Result 2019, AHSEC Result 2019, Assam 12th Result 2019 and scores on their phone.
Assam HS Result 2019: How to check via SMS
Use your basic phone to get the scores of Assam HS Result 2019. For receiving the same, Follow the below listed steps-
Step 1: Type ASSAM12ROLLNUMBER
Step 2: Send the message to 56263
Step 3: Your Assam 12th Result 2019 and marks scored will land in your inbox of the phone
