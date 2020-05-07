INDIA

1-MIN READ

Assam 12th Result 2020 Likely to Release by June 25 at ahsec.nic.in; Details

(Illustration: Mir Suhail)

The Assam Class 12 Result 2020, Assam Board Result 2020 will be published by the Board on its official website at ahsec.nic.in.

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is likely to declare Assam 12th Result 2020 by June 25. The Assam Class 12 Result 2020, Assam Board Result 2020 will be published by the Board on its official website at ahsec.nic.in.

Council’s secretary Manoranjan Kakati told The Times of India that after the government decided to give relaxations in COVID-19 lockdown period, evaluators have managed to complete the checking of answer sheets at 15 zones.

“Under the prevailing conditions, we can say that the Class XII state board exam results are likely to be declared by June 25. After relaxations in lockdown norms, there has been considerable progress in the evaluation of answer scripts. Around 15 evaluation zones have completed the checking and we are hopeful that by May 10, all 48 zones will finish their tasks,” Kakati was quoted as saying.

Over 2.34 lakh students had appeared in the Assam class 12 board exam 2020 at 722 centres across the state.

The news report has revealed that the Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) has got all class 10 answer sheets evaluated.

Assam 12th Result 2020: Steps to download


Step1) Go to the official website – ahsec.nic.in

Step 2) On the homepage, click on Assam Class 12 Result 2020

Step 3) Enter roll number and date of birth

Step 4) Download the Assam Board Result 2020

Step 5) Take a print-out for future reference

