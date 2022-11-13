Assam: 13-yr-old’s Rape-murder 'Staged as Death by Suicide' by Cops, Doctors, Magistrate; 8 Arrested

The rape and murder case of a 13-year-old girl in Assam’s Dhola has been solved after a WhatsApp message was sent to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s mobile phone. The minor, who was working as a domestic help, was allegedly raped and murdered by the owner of the house but it was staged as a death by suicide with the help of three local cops, three doctors as well as the magistrate.

The CID arrested eight people in the case, including the main accused; superintendent of police, ASP and OC from Darrang district; three doctors; and the magistrate. The arrests took place after the chief minister directed that the case should be handed over to the CID.

The investigators found that all the evidence was sabotaged by the SP, ASP, OC, the team of doctors and the magistrate. Sarma received a message from a local reporter saying the family of the girl were alleging that she had been raped and murdered by the owner of the house where she worked, but police had said it was a death by suicide.

The CM called the district police, following which the main accused was taken into custody. This led him to believe there was more to the case.

“I immediately rushed to the spot, talked to her family and decided to hand over the case to CID. I had a doubt that nobody had seen her hanging. It was only the OC of the local police station who claimed that he saw her hanging and immediately brought her down.”

The CID said the main doubt was that there were no other witnesses apart from the OC to prove that the girl had hanged herself. “It was only the OC who claimed it and said he brought her down with the help of a milkman. The milkman, however, denied this and said he did not see the girl hanging. All items were in their place at the spot where they claimed the girl had hanged herself. That is not the case when a person dies by suicide in this manner,” said ADGP (CID) AYV Krishna.

Krishna said: “The post-mortem report didn’t specify any oblique or round marks on the neck, as should have been the case. The magistrate only wrote ‘a mark on neck’. We had to exhume the girl’s body and found that her skull had injury marks, which means she was hit repeatedly on the head. Even her height mentioned in the report was found to be incorrect.”

Krishna said the CID team made a dummy of her body with proper height and weight, and concluded that it would not have been possible for the girl to tie a knot around the fan. The investigation also suggested that the girl had no reason to die by suicide, the ADGP added.

“After the arrest of the main accused, his wife deposited a large sum of money to several accounts. When we inquired about it, she said it was for their poultry business. We proved that the money was deposited as a bribe to the magistrate, SP, ASP and the three doctors to falsify evidence and clear her husband’s name in the case.

On November 7, the ASP and three doctors were arrested. The magistrate and the SP, who were on the run, surrendered on November 10.

Apart from the main accused, the other accused have been identified as Darrang SP Raj Mohan Ray, OC PS sub-inspector Utpal Borah, ASP Rupam Phukan, magistrate Ashirvad Hazarika, and doctors Arun Deka, Ajanta Bordoloi and Anupam Sharma.

The CID has also conducted searches at the residences of the arrested and seized incriminating materials. The investigation is on in the case.

The case was transferred to the CID on August 12 and the investigation was conducted under direct supervision of senior officers. The case is registered under IPC sections pertaining to molestation, murder, destruction of evidence, attempt to rape, as well as sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

