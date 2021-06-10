Assam: 300-bed Covid Hospital Inaugurated By CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a 300-bed Covid-19 hospital at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on Thursday.

According to Hindustan Times, the hospital was built with help from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and handed over to the state government. It took 20 days to construct the facility and cost Rs 21.46 crore. The hospital has 200 beds in its general ward with oxygen facility and 100 intensive care unit (ICU) beds.

“Since assuming office, we have been able to set up 390 ICU beds and 2,684 oxygen beds all over the state to cater to Covid-19 patients. Due to our advanced planning, we have been able to cater to oxygen needs of our patients as well as supply it to neighbouring states in the northeast to help them tackle the situation. The new facility will immensely aid our fight against the pandemic,” Hindustan Times quoted CM Sarma as saying after inaugurating the new facility.

To combat the ongoing pandemic, the Assam government has extended the restrictions imposed due to the surge in Covid-19 positive cases and deaths till June 15 though it has increased the curfew relaxation by one hour.

Assam’s Covid-19 caseload on Wednesday increased to 4,46, 445 after 3,751 more people tested positive for the infection, while 55 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,793, the National Health Mission bulletin said. With 4,355 COVID-19 patients discharged from facilities during the day, the state, however, reported more recoveries than the number of new infections.

At present, the state has 48,499 active cases. Dibrugarh reported the highest of seven deaths, followed by five in Sonitpur, four each in Dhubri, Jorhat and Kamrup Metropolitan, three each in Cachar, Golaghat, Hojai, Karimganj, Sivasagar and Tinsukia, two in Kokrajhar, and one each in Barpeta, Charaideo, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Kamrup, Morigaon, and Udalguri districts.

The number of COVID-19 patients dying due to comorbidities is 1,347. With the detection of 3,751 patients against the testing of 1,15,806 samples on Wednesday, Assam has reported a positivity rate of 3.24 per cent for the day, the bulletin said.

(With inputs from PTI)

