Assam: 4 Labourers Killed Due to Floods, Landslides in Guwahati

Incessant rain and heavy landslides have taken four lives in Guwahati. It has been informed that the labourers were asleep when the incident took place in Boragaon, Guwahati on Monday night.

The deceased have been identified as Monowar Hussain, Mafijul Hoque, Aminul Hoque, and Hasmat Ali. While three of the victims were from Dhubri, the fourth one was from Kokrajhar.

Not just landslides, the entire city of Guwahati went under flash flood water on Tuesday. Major streets like GS Road, RG Baruah Road, Hatigaon road, Gansehguri, Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Rajgah road, and Chandmari are all the areas submerged under water due to a flash flood in the city.

Talking to CNN-News18, a commuter Nandini Saikia said, “I am a single mother, I take my child walking to the school which is just 200 meters away from my house. But today, I almost had to swim to keep her in the school.”

Another commuter Diganta Mahanta said, “I had to go to the office but the entire city is underwater. Every time there is rain, we are afraid to go out. The government has tried to do certain things to decrease this but somewhere it seems they have taken some wrong plan.”

Teams of NDRF and SDRF have been deployed in Anil Nagar and Nabin Nagar areas in order to rescue the ones stranded due to flood. For emergency assistance, the Assam state disaster management authority and the district disaster management authority have given toll-free numbers to provide emergency help to the ones affected. The toll-free numbers are ASDMA: 1070/1079, DDMA: 1077.”

Talking to the media, GMC Commissioner Devasish Sharma stated, “We are using all our resources to rescue the people stranded and affected due to flood and landslide in the city. But please do not move out of your residence if there is no emergency.”

Meanwhile, the Guwahati-based Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in the city over the next few days.

