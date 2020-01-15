Assam Accord: MHA Gives One More Month to Finalise Report on Quantum of Seats to be Reserved in Assembly

New Delhi: Amid furore over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Home Ministry on Wednesday gave one more month to a high-level committee to submit its report on assessing quantum of seats to be reserved in the Assam Assembly and local bodies for the Assamese people.

The committee was formed in July last year under the chairmanship of Justice (retd.) Biplab Kumar Sarma. It was asked to give its report within six month of its constitution, i.e. by January 15.

The Home Ministry has issued an order modifying the six-month time limit to seven months now.

"The committee will submit its report within seven months... ," the order stated.

A four-member delegation of the committee had met Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed him about the progress of its work.

"We have apprised the home minister about the progress of our work. The home minister has given a few suggestions. We hope to submit our final report within the next 15 days," Sarma had told reporters after the meeting.

The meeting was held amid widespread protests in Assam against the new legislation. The protesters in Assam said the CAA violates the provisions of Assam Accord.

The high-level committee with more than a dozen members was set up as per the Clause 6 of the 1985 Assam Accord.

According to its terms and conditions, "The committee will assess the appropriate level of reservation of seats in Assam Legislative Assembly and local bodies for the Assamese people."

The committee will recommend the appropriate level of reservations in employment under the Government of Assam for the Assamese people, according to a notification issued by the Home Ministry.

The Assam Accord provides for detection and deportation of all illegal immigrants, who have entered the country after 1971 and living in the state, irrespective of their religion.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had also recently met the home minister and discussed with him various aspects of the Assam Accord's Clause 6, under which the central government had promised to provide constitutional safeguards to the indigenous people.

