Assam Adds 568 Covid Cases, 15 More Deaths

Guwahati, Aug 8: Assam’s COVID-19 tally increased to 5,74,100 on Sunday as 568 more people tested positive for the disease in the state, the National Health Mission (NHM) said. The state reported 15 more deaths due to the disease, it said.

Three deaths were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, two from Golaghat, and one each from Baksa, Biswanath, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Karimganj, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari and Sivasagar districts. With these, the death toll has climbed to 5,387. The NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died, but the government’s Death Audit Board has not included them in the toll as the patients suffered from other ailments too.

Of the new cases, Kamrup Metropolitan reported the highest at 123, followed by 40 in Lakhimpur, 38 in Jorhat and 27 in Kamrup. Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises the Guwahati city, has so far reported a total of 1,15,977 COVID-19 cases.

The 568 fresh COVID-19 cases were detected from among 58,728 samples tested on Sunday. Assam’s positivity rate for the day stood at 0.97 per cent, the NHM’s daily bulletin said. As many as 1,18,902 samples were tested in Assam on Saturday. Of these, 986 came back positive.

Currently, the state has a total of 9,712 active cases and they are being treated at different hospitals and Covid Care Centres (CCCs) while some are under home isolation. Assam’s overall positivity rate stands at 2.93 per cent while a total of 1,95,96,261 samples have been tested so far.

At 1,127, recoveries exceeded fresh cases in Assam, the NHM said. So far, 5,57,654 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals and CCCs.

The NHM said a total of 1,24,17,118 doses of vaccines have been administered in Assam. This includes 1,02,55,975 first doses and 21,61,143 second doses. As many as 82,799 people were vaccinated on Sunday, down from 2,50,291 on Saturday, it said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here