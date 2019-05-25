English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assam AHSEC 12th Result 2019 Released: Assam Board HS Class 12 Results Declared at ahsec.nic; How to Check
The AHSEC 12th Board Result 2019 or Assam Board class 12 Result 2019 has been released on the Assam Board websites at ahsec.nic.in, resultsassam.nic.in.
Assam AHSEC 12th result 2019 | The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC)has declared the Assam HS Result 2019, Assam AHSEC Result 2019, Assam 12th Result 2019. An active URL is hosted for Assam 12th Result 2019, Assam HS Result 2019 on the exam counting authority’s Assam Higher Secondary Education Council’s official webpage ahsec.nic. This link allows candidates to check their Assam HS Result 2019, Assam AHSEC Result 2019, Assam 12th Result 2019 online. The class 12th board examination was conducted by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council from February 12 to March 14. Reportedly, a total of 2,42,843 candidates have appeared for the AHSEC HSC exam, out of which 1,86,187 candidates were from the arts stream. For science and commerce stream, as many as 37,455 and 18,291 candidates appeared for the exam respectively.
Candidates can check their Assam HS Result 2019, Assam AHSEC Result 2019, Assam 12th Result 2019 from these websites as well examresults.net, results.gov.in, indiaresults.com.
Assam Class 12 stats: Total students -
Arts: 186279
Commerce: 18297
Science: 37468
Vocational: 910
Arts 1st Div: 18572
Commerce 1st Div: 3796
Science1st Div: 15860
Vocational 1st Div: 262
2nd Div:
Arts:42436
Commerce: 5303
Science: 1320
Vocational: 500
3rd Div:
Arts: 73486
Commerce:6490
Science:2482
Vocational:24
Fail:
Arts: 41756
Commerce:1892
Science:3460
Vocational:92
How to check Assam HS Result 2019 at AHSEC’s official website
Step 1-Visit official websites ahsec.nic
Step 2- Search for the tab ‘Assam HS Result 2019’
Step 3- Click on Assam 12th Result 2019
Step 4: Enter the required details on the new window
Step 5: Hit submit button
Step 6: The Assam HS Result 2019 can be viewed on the screen
Step 7: Take a print out
How to check Assam HS Result 2019 via SMS
Through phone SMS facility, the scorecard and Assam HS Result 2019, Assam AHSEC Result 2019, Assam 12th Result 2019 can be checked. Follow the below steps –
Step 1: Type ASSAM12ROLLNUMBER
Step 2: Send the typed text to 56263
Step 3: Check your phone’s inbox to view the Assam HS Result 2019 and marks scored
Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
