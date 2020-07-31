Assam Allows Gathering of Three to Five Persons for Eid Namaz in View of Pandemic

Assam has allowed the gathering of three to five persons for offering namaz in the masjids in different districts on Eid-Uz-Zuha on Saturday in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The administration of Kamrup (Metropolitan) district that comprises Guwahati has in an order allowed the gathering of five devotees for offering the Eid namaz.

The five persons who gather at the masjid and idgahs have to follow the social distancing protocol and wear the mandatory face masks.

"Moreover, the places of offering namaz must be sanitised before and after the namaz," the order which was issued after a meeting of representatives of various masjids and idgah committees on July 29 said.

All protocols issued by Centre and government of Assam must be adhered to during the celebration of Eid-Uz-Zuha, it added. Similar orders were issued by different district administrations.

The authorities of Kamrup, Karbi Anglong andBarpeta permitted the presence of three persons, including the imams. The figure was kept at five, again including the imam, by Karimganj, Hailakandi, Jorhat, Nalbari, Tinsukia districts.

The orders alo stated that the remaining worshipers will offer namaz at their respective residences by maintaining standing COVID-19 protocols.