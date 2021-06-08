Assam Announces Annual Awards Similar to Bharat Ratna, Padma; Host of Perks for Recipients

The government of Assam has announced a set of annual awards, similar to the Bharat Ratna and Padma awards, that come with a host of perks for the recipients.

A Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma made the decision on Tuesday.

Every year, the Asom Ratna would be awarded to one individual who has made a major contribution to society, the Asom Bibhushan to three, the Asom Bhushan to two, and the Asom Shree to ten people.

The awards will be worth Rs. 5 lakh, Rs. 3 lakh, Rs. 2 lakh, and Rs. 1 lakh, with privileges including free critical illness treatment, free stays in Assam Bhawans around the country, and free transport on State Transport Corporation buses.

“From this year, we have decided to confer literary pension in the name of litterateur Homen Borgohain on his birthday [December 7]. Likewise, sports pension would be conferred in the name of Arjuna awardee Bhogeswar Barua on his birthday [September 3]) and Artiste Award on January 17,” Water Resources Minister and government spokesperson Pijush Hazarika said, reported the Hindu.

In addition, the Cabinet approved the streamlining of flood damage assessment and infrastructure rehabilitation. Between April 1 and October 31, the deputy commissioners have been given authority to act.

