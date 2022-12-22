Assam-Arunachal Border Dispute: Ministrial Level Bilateral Meeting Held In Guwahati

The focus is back on the century-old internal border disputes between the Northeastern states, as the regional committees led by Arunachal Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and the Assam Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora met for an important meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting between Bora and Mein took place at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati to talk about and resolve issues relating to disputed areas in Tinsukia and Lohit, and Tinsukia and Namsai districts on the Assam -Arunachal border.

Speaking to the media, Minister Atul Bora said the meeting was fruitful. “We have also visited the border areas to take the opinion of the locals. We have decided that we will go by the report of the local bodies. We will submit the report to the Chief ministers of both states very soon," he said.

This comes after several such meetings were held in the past to resolve the disputes over the state boundaries between the two northeastern states.

Earlier on October 31, a ministerial-level meeting between the Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governments was held in Itanagar over the border issue.

The meeting was held in presence of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, his Cabinet colleagues and Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Assam ministers Keshab Mahanta, Jayanta Malla Baruah, Bimal Bora, Sanjoy Kishan and the long-pending border issue between the two neighbouring states were discussed during the meeting.

Following the signing of the historic Namsai Declaration, 12 regional committees were formed to jointly inspect the disputed areas between the two states.

Prior to that, in a bid to resolve the border dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the second round of regional committee-level talks was held in Guwahati on October 11. Discussions were held to finalise the report to be submitted to the chief ministers of both states.

The Assam government was represented by Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika while Arunachal Pradesh was represented by Environment and Forest Minister Mama Natung.

