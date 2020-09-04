Assam Assembly Passes Bill to Defer Civic Body Polls by 1 Year Due to Covid-19 Pandemic

The Assam assembly on Thursday passed a bill allowing deferring of polls to municipal bodies by one year after expiry of their scheduled terms, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Assam Municipal (Amendment) Bill, 2020, passed on the penultimate day of the four-day session, also provides for appointment of a senior official as the in-charge of the council concerned after the end of its scheduled term.

As per the bill, the state government shall direct the Deputy Commissioner or the Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), as the case may be, of the respective jurisdiction, to take over the charge of the Municipal Boards for a period not exceeding 12 months from the date of expiry of the term of the office of the Commissioners.