Assam Assembly Passes Cattle Protection Bill Banning Sale of Beef Within 5Km of Temples

The Assam Assembly on Friday passed Cattle Preservation Bill, 2021 aimed at regulating slaughter, consumption and transportation of cattle in the state. The bill was tabled in the assembly on Monday by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who said that the new legislation aims to forbid sale and purchase of beef in places other than the ones permitted by competent authorities.

Sarma, after introducing the bill in the House, had pointed out that the legislation seeks to ensure that permission wasn’t granted to areas that are predominantly inhabited by Hindu, Jain, Sikh and other non-beef eating communities or places that fall within five- kilometre radius of a temple, satra, and any other institution as maybe prescribed by the authorities. Exemptions might be granted for certain religious occasions, he noted.

The law will prohibit a person from slaughtering cattle unless he has obtained the necessary certificate issued by the registered veterinary officer of a particular area. According to the bill, the veterinary officer will issue a certificate only if he is of the opinion that the bovine, not being a cow, is over 14 years of age.

A cow, heifer or calf may be slaughtered only if it is permanently incapacitated. Also, just duly licensed or recognised slaughter houses will be allowed to butcher cattle, the bill manitained.

The new legislation will check transport of bovines within the state or outside, if valid documents are not made available to the authorities. There will, however, no restriction on ferrying cattle for agricultural purposes within a district.

One does not need to take permission for transporting cattle to and from registered animal markets for the purpose of sale and purchase within the district. All offences under this new legislation shall be cognizable and non-bailable.

Anybody found guilty shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than three years or fine that may vary between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 5 lakh or both. If someone convicted under the new law is found guilty of the same or a related offence the second time, the punishment will be doubled. The legislation shall extend to the whole of Assam and the term ‘cattle’ shall apply to bulls, bullocks, cows, heifer, calves, male and female buffaloes and buffalo calves.

