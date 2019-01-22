LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Assam Becomes Fourth State to Approve 10% Quota for Economically Weaker Sections

The Constitutional amendment, which was recently passed in the Parliament's Winter Session, was earlier approved by the governments in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

PTI

Updated:January 22, 2019, 3:24 PM IST
File photo of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (PTI)
Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet has approved 10 per cent quota for the economically weaker sections of the general category in government jobs and education, officials said.

The meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal here on Monday night also approved the guidelines for disbursement of Rs 5,000 each to five lakh farmers of the state under the Mukhya Mantri Krishi Sa Sajuli Yozana for purchase of farm tools and implements, an official spokesman said on Tuesday.

The Cabinet approved a loan amount of Rs 95 crore from NABARD, he said. The loan amount will be utilised to construct and strengthen embankments, dykes and other infrastructure across the state, he added.

The Cabinet also approved incentives for government doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers under Ayushman Bharat and Atal Amrit Abhiyan, the spokesperson said.

