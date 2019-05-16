English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assam Board HSLC Result 2019 Announced at sebaonline.org: Boys Perform Better in SEBA HSLC Class 10 Exams
The Assam HSLC result 2019 or the Assam SEBA 10th result released by the Secondary Education Assam Board (SEBA) on its official website at sebaonline.org.
(Image: News18.com)
Assam Board HSLC Result 2019 | The Assam Board of Secondary Education released the Assam HSLC Result 2019 or the SEBA 10th Result 2019 shortly. The Assam HSLC result 2019 or the Assam SEBA 10th result released by the Secondary Education Assam Board (SEBA) on its official website at sebaonline.org. Students are advised to keep their admit card and other required details handy for a hassle free experience while checking Assam HSLC 10th Result 2019. For the year 2018-19, the Secondary Education Board of Assam had conducted the class 10 examination from Feb 14 - March 6 2019.
Besides the SEBA’s official website, the online 2019 Assam HSLC Result can also be accessed through SMS, mobile app, and alternative result websites. These five private websites will also be providing the Assam HSLC Result 2019, SEBA 10th result 2019 once it is declared by the Assam Board of Secondary Education -
• results.sebaonline.org
• resultsassam.nic.in
• assamresult.in
• indiaresults.com
• examresults.net
Assam HSLC Result 2019, SEBA 10th Result 2019: Statistics
Total number of students: 202508
Overall Pass Percentage: 60.23%
Number of Boys: 100475
Pass Percentage: 62.69%
Number of Girls: 102033
Pass Percentage: 57.99%
Topper District: Barpeta
List of Toppers:
Meghashree Bora: 594
Pratyasha Medhi: 593
Chinmoy Hazarika: 593
Anushree Bhuyan: 591
Afreen Ahmed: 591
AHM Statistics:
Total Students: 9441
First Division + Distinction + Star: 600
Distinction: 20
Distinction + Star: 111
Second Division: 2102
Third Division: 2608
Toppers:
Selim Ahmed: 561
Abdul Aziz: 553
Ilias Ali: 547
Assam HSLC Result 2019: Steps to check
1. Visit the SEBA’s official website at sebaonline.org
2. Click on the SEBA Assam Result 2019 link
3. Enter the required details to check your Assam Board 10th Result 2019
4- Hit submit button to check your Assam 10th Result 2019
4. Your Assam HSLC Result 2019 or Assam Board Result 2019 will be shown on the screen
Download and take a printout for future use.
SEBA Assam Result 2019 via SMS
The 'SEBA Results 2019' is the mobile app providing the SEBA Assam Result 2019. Students need to send a message from a basic phone, type SEBA19 Roll Number send to 57766 and receive the result in your phone’s inbox.
The Assam Board Examination for class 10 was held between February and March months at 852 exam centers. Last year, approximately 3.5 lakhs students appeared in the class 10 board exams.
