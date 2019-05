Assam Board HSLC Result 2019 Announced at sebaonline.org: Boys Perform Better in SEBA HSLC Class 10 Exams

The Assam Board of Secondary Education released the Assam HSLC Result 2019 or the SEBA 10th Result 2019 shortly. The Assam HSLC result 2019 or the Assam SEBA 10th result released by the Secondary Education Assam Board (SEBA) on its official website at sebaonline.org . Students are advised to keep their admit card and other required details handy for a hassle free experience while checking Assam HSLC 10th Result 2019. For the year 2018-19, the Secondary Education Board of Assam had conducted the class 10 examination from Feb 14 - March 6 2019.Besides the SEBA’s official website, the online 2019 Assam HSLC Result can also be accessed through SMS, mobile app, and alternative result websites. These five private websites will also be providing the Assam HSLC Result 2019, SEBA 10th result 2019 once it is declared by the Assam Board of Secondary Education -Total number of students: 202508Overall Pass Percentage: 60.23%Number of Boys: 100475Pass Percentage: 62.69%Number of Girls: 102033Pass Percentage: 57.99%Topper District: BarpetaMeghashree Bora: 594Pratyasha Medhi: 593Chinmoy Hazarika: 593Anushree Bhuyan: 591Afreen Ahmed: 591Total Students: 9441First Division + Distinction + Star: 600Distinction: 20Distinction + Star: 111Second Division: 2102Third Division: 2608Selim Ahmed: 561Abdul Aziz: 553Ilias Ali: 5471. Visit the SEBA’s official website at sebaonline.org 2. Click on the SEBA Assam Result 2019 link3. Enter the required details to check your Assam Board 10th Result 20194- Hit submit button to check your Assam 10th Result 20194. Your Assam HSLC Result 2019 or Assam Board Result 2019 will be shown on the screenDownload and take a printout for future use.The 'SEBA Results 2019' is the mobile app providing the SEBA Assam Result 2019. Students need to send a message from a basic phone, type SEBA19 Roll Number send to 57766 and receive the result in your phone’s inbox.The Assam Board Examination for class 10 was held between February and March months at 852 exam centers. Last year, approximately 3.5 lakhs students appeared in the class 10 board exams.