Assam Boat Accident: Army to Join Rescue Ops Today as 30 Still Missing; Assam CM in Jorhat | Top Points

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will visit the place of an accident on Thursday, where at least one person died, 71 people were identified and several are still missing.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is present at the spot and the team is cutting through the capsized boat, unfortunately, passengers weren’t found inside the boat. The Army will join the team in rescuing the rest of the passengers.

On Wednesday, a boat carrying over 120 passengers collided with a ferry steamer and sank in the Brahmaputra river near Nimati Ghat in the Jorhat district. The accident occurred when the private boat ‘Ma Kamala’ was headed to Majuli from Nimati Ghat and ferry ‘Tripkai’, operated by the state’s Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department, was coming from the riverine island.

Top Developments So Far

- In connection with the accident, three officials of the Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department have been placed under suspension for alleged negligence of duty, while senior ministers admitted that there were lapses and the “guilty" will be punished, PTI reported.

- More than 120 passengers were on board but many of them were rescued by lifeguards on ‘Tripkai’.

- A woman died in hospital after she was rescued from the river and was identified as Porimita Das who hails from Guwahati and was working as a faculty in a college in Majuli.

-Three more persons are undergoing treatment at the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, a senior doctor said.

-Rescue operations are still on and the Indian Army will join the NDRF team.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here