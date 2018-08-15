English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Assam Boy in Famous Aug 15 Photo, Saluting National Flag in Chest-deep Water, Not in NRC List
Names of 40,70,707 people do not figure in the second draft of NRC. Of these, 37,59,630 names have been rejected and the remaining 2,48,077 are on hold.
Haydor Khan (Left) is seen saluting the Indian flag, while standing in chest-deep water, along with his teachers in Dhubri district of Assam last year.
Loading...
New Delhi: Last year, two children, while standing in chest-deep water, were seen saluting the Indian flag along with their teachers in Dhubri district of Assam. A year later, however, one of the young boys in the picture, Haydor Khan, has not found a place in the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
A report in Indian Express said that the other people in the photograph, excluding nine-year-old Haydor Khan, have made it to the list. Haydor’s 10-year-old relative Jiarul Khan, head teacher Tazen Sikder, in the blue shirt, assistant teacher Nripen Rabha have made the cut. Also, Haydor’s family members, including his mother, his 12-year-old brother, six-year-old sister and his grandfather too have made it.
“I don’t understand anything about the NRC… I will do whatever the learned people in our area say,” Haydor told the Indian Express over the phone from his home in Barkalia-Naskara village.
One of Haydor’s neighbbours said that people from her community were often rebuked as Bangladeshis but that “they were genuine, patriotic Indians”. The family told Indian Express that they were hopeful that Haydor’s name will appear in the final NRC.
The final draft NRC list was published on July 30 in which out of 3.29 crore people, names of 2.89 crore have been included in the draft NRC.
Names of 40,70,707 people do not figure in the list. Of these, 37,59,630 names have been rejected and the remaining 2,48,077 are on hold. The first draft of the NRC for Assam was published on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1 according to the top court's direction. Names of 1.9 crore people out of the 3.29 crore applicants were incorporated.
Assam, which has faced influx of people from Bangladesh since the early 20th century, is the only state having an NRC, which was first prepared in 1951. The top court, which is monitoring the NRC work, had earlier said that the claims of those citizens, whose names do not figure in the draft NRC for Assam published by December 31 last year, would be scrutinised and included in the subsequent list, if found genuine.
Also Watch
A report in Indian Express said that the other people in the photograph, excluding nine-year-old Haydor Khan, have made it to the list. Haydor’s 10-year-old relative Jiarul Khan, head teacher Tazen Sikder, in the blue shirt, assistant teacher Nripen Rabha have made the cut. Also, Haydor’s family members, including his mother, his 12-year-old brother, six-year-old sister and his grandfather too have made it.
“I don’t understand anything about the NRC… I will do whatever the learned people in our area say,” Haydor told the Indian Express over the phone from his home in Barkalia-Naskara village.
One of Haydor’s neighbbours said that people from her community were often rebuked as Bangladeshis but that “they were genuine, patriotic Indians”. The family told Indian Express that they were hopeful that Haydor’s name will appear in the final NRC.
The final draft NRC list was published on July 30 in which out of 3.29 crore people, names of 2.89 crore have been included in the draft NRC.
Names of 40,70,707 people do not figure in the list. Of these, 37,59,630 names have been rejected and the remaining 2,48,077 are on hold. The first draft of the NRC for Assam was published on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1 according to the top court's direction. Names of 1.9 crore people out of the 3.29 crore applicants were incorporated.
Assam, which has faced influx of people from Bangladesh since the early 20th century, is the only state having an NRC, which was first prepared in 1951. The top court, which is monitoring the NRC work, had earlier said that the claims of those citizens, whose names do not figure in the draft NRC for Assam published by December 31 last year, would be scrutinised and included in the subsequent list, if found genuine.
Also Watch
-
Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Watch: PM Unfurls Tricolour at Red Fort
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Watch: PM Unfurls Tricolour at Red Fort
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 'Brightest Star' Mary Kom Inspiring Sarjubala Devi For Boxing Glory at Asian Games
- As a Rebellious Writer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is Tremendously Fierce in Manto Trailer. Watch Video
- Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
- OnePlus 6T Render Videos Show Triple Camera Setup, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
- Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar Spreads Road Safety Awareness On Independence Day 2018 - Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...