News18 » India
1-min read

Assam Bypoll Results 2019: Ruling BJP Extends Lead in Three of Four Assembly Seats

Borthakur of BJP has secured 53,844 votes, while Kurmi has garnered 18,523 votes, as per the latest trend reports.

PTI

Updated:October 24, 2019, 2:01 PM IST
File image of BJP flag.
File image of BJP flag.

Guwahati: The ruling BJP is leading in three of the four Assembly seats in Assam where by-polls were held on Monday. While Rajen Borthakur of the BJP is leading over his nearest rival Kartik Kurmi of the Congress by 35,321 votes in Rangapara Assembly constituency, Bijoy Malakar of the saffron party has established a lead of 12,522 votes over Congress' Keshab Prasad Rajak in Ratabari Assembly seat.

Borthakur has secured 53,844 votes while Kurmi has garnered 18,523 votes, as per the latest trends. On the other hand, Malakar has secured 47,946 votes while Rajak has garnered 35,424 votes. Nabanita Handique of the BJP is leading over her nearest rival Sushil Kumar Suri of the Congress by 6,693 votes in Sonari Assembly seat. Handique has secured 27,956 votes while Suri has garnered 21,263 votes.

Rafiqul Islam of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has gained a lead of 17,187 votes over his nearest rival Shamsul Hoque of the Congress in Jania Assembly constituency. Islam has secured 40,011 votes while Hoque has garnered 22,824 votes as per the latest trends. An estimated 72.62 per cent of over 6.78 lakh electorate had exercised their franchise in the by-election to the four Assembly seats in the state.

