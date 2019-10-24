Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Assam Bypoll Results 2019: Ruling BJP Leads in Three of Four Assembly Seats
Keshab Prasad Rajak in Ratabari Assembly seat. Borthakur has secured 28,437 votes while Kurmi has garnered 8,472 votes, as per the latest trends.
File image of BJP flag. (Image: AFP)
Guwahati: The ruling BJP is leading in three of the four Assembly seats in Assam where by-polls were held on Monday. While Rajen Borthakur of the BJP is leading over his nearest rival Kartik Kurmi of the Congress by 19,965 votes in Rangapara Assembly constituency, Bijoy Malakar of the saffron party has established a lead of 4,501 votes over Congress'
Keshab Prasad Rajak in Ratabari Assembly seat. Borthakur has secured 28,437 votes while Kurmi has garnered 8,472 votes, as per the latest trends. On the other hand, Malakar has secured 13,175 votes
while Rajak has garnered 8,674 votes. Nabanita Handique of the BJP is leading over her nearest rival Sushil Kumar Suri of the Congress by 76 votes in Sonari Assembly seat.
Handique has secured 3,812 votes while Suri has garnered 3,736 votes. Rafiqul Islam of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has gained a lead of 1,528 votes over his nearest rival Shamsul Hoque of the Congress in Jania Assembly constituency.
Islam has secured 6,491 votes while Hoque has garnered 4,963 votes as per the latest trends.An estimated 72.62 per cent of over 6.78 lakh electorate had exercised their franchise in the by-election to the four Assembly seats in the state.
