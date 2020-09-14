Assam: Cachar Deputy Commissioner Refuses to Take Leave for Wedding amid Rising Cases, Groom Flies in

The deputy commissioner of Assam's Cachar district who is leading the fight against the coronavirus pandemic from the front preferred duty over personal life as she refused to take leave even for a day for her marriage and instead the groom flew in for the ceremony. Keerthi Jalli, a 2013 batch IAS officer, surprised family and friends when she told them that she could not come home in Hyderabad for her wedding by leaving aside her crucial official responsibilities. Rather, she told them, she would be happy to get married at her official bungalow in Silchar if the groom comes to her place of posting.

"I just could not think of taking leave for my wedding. I understand it is the most important event of anyone's life, but I could not imagine going away from my district where the average positive cases is about 100 and I am fighting to save lives," Jalli told.