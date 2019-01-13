English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Himanta Biswa Sarma's 'Hidden Agenda' Called Out Over his Kashmir Remark to Defend Citizenship Bill
On Friday, defending the Modi government's controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, Sarma said that its implementation is a must for the state to ensure it does not face a 'Kashmir-like' situation in the future.
File photo of BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Loading...
Guwahati: A section of Assamese Muslims from Brahmaputra Valley Civil Society has condemned the recent statements made state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma against the minority community. They have also demanded that the Minister should be no longer be allowed to serve.
Senior advocate Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury said that Sarma is trying to create fear in the minds of the people with his remarks on Muslims and alleged that he has a 'hidden agenda' with the AIUDF chief to divide Assam on communal lines.
On Friday, defending the Modi government's controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, Sarma said that its implementation is a must for the state to ensure it does not face a 'Kashmir-like' situation in the future. The Finance Minister then went on to claim that Muslims dwelling in Assam are descendants of Mohammed Ali Jinnah and the bill will protect 17 important assembly seats from going to All India United Democratic Front led by Badruddin Ajmal.
“Anyone is free to support or oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 as it’s a democratic right. But the dirty politics that some are playing to divide the Assamese society should be condemned. Sarma termed Muslims of Assam as descendants of Md Ali Jinnah and that the NRC exercise is being done to chase away Jinnah’s family from Assam," Choudhury said.
The advocate demanded that Sarma should be booked under 295 of the IPC and a suo moto case should have been filed against him for such objectionable and unconstitutional statements.
“Both Ajmal and Himanta have a secret understanding and people of Assam should be careful of these two leaders,” he added.
Former Assam Medical College Principal, Dr Taufiqur Rahman Borbora criticised both the leaders while recalling his association with them.
He said, “Sarma keeps saying that there are 52 Islamic countries for Indian Muslims to take shelter in. This hurts us and we have never accepted Ajmal as our leader. Ajmal is not a good Muslim, and I know this personally. He only attracts uneducated people with his ‘jhaar-phook’.”
The irked community has also demanded the withdrawal of the sedition cases filed against litterateur Dr Hiren Gohain, journalist Manjit Mahanta and RTI activist Akhil Gogoi.
“The Sonowal government has mistreated respected personalities of Assam by imposing sedition charges against them and calling them anti-national. If the government does not withdraw the cases, we will join protests to save democracy and secularism,” said Choudhury.
Meanwhile, anti-bill and anti-government protests continue across Assam and other northeastern states with activists calling for more rallies after Magh Bihu. In the latest series of protests on Sunday, chief minister Sarbananada Sonowal was shown black flags in Jorhat when his convoy made way to Kaziranga University amidst tight security. Protesters shouting "Sarbananda, Go Back" were detained by police
Senior advocate Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury said that Sarma is trying to create fear in the minds of the people with his remarks on Muslims and alleged that he has a 'hidden agenda' with the AIUDF chief to divide Assam on communal lines.
On Friday, defending the Modi government's controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, Sarma said that its implementation is a must for the state to ensure it does not face a 'Kashmir-like' situation in the future. The Finance Minister then went on to claim that Muslims dwelling in Assam are descendants of Mohammed Ali Jinnah and the bill will protect 17 important assembly seats from going to All India United Democratic Front led by Badruddin Ajmal.
“Anyone is free to support or oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 as it’s a democratic right. But the dirty politics that some are playing to divide the Assamese society should be condemned. Sarma termed Muslims of Assam as descendants of Md Ali Jinnah and that the NRC exercise is being done to chase away Jinnah’s family from Assam," Choudhury said.
The advocate demanded that Sarma should be booked under 295 of the IPC and a suo moto case should have been filed against him for such objectionable and unconstitutional statements.
“Both Ajmal and Himanta have a secret understanding and people of Assam should be careful of these two leaders,” he added.
Former Assam Medical College Principal, Dr Taufiqur Rahman Borbora criticised both the leaders while recalling his association with them.
He said, “Sarma keeps saying that there are 52 Islamic countries for Indian Muslims to take shelter in. This hurts us and we have never accepted Ajmal as our leader. Ajmal is not a good Muslim, and I know this personally. He only attracts uneducated people with his ‘jhaar-phook’.”
The irked community has also demanded the withdrawal of the sedition cases filed against litterateur Dr Hiren Gohain, journalist Manjit Mahanta and RTI activist Akhil Gogoi.
“The Sonowal government has mistreated respected personalities of Assam by imposing sedition charges against them and calling them anti-national. If the government does not withdraw the cases, we will join protests to save democracy and secularism,” said Choudhury.
Meanwhile, anti-bill and anti-government protests continue across Assam and other northeastern states with activists calling for more rallies after Magh Bihu. In the latest series of protests on Sunday, chief minister Sarbananada Sonowal was shown black flags in Jorhat when his convoy made way to Kaziranga University amidst tight security. Protesters shouting "Sarbananda, Go Back" were detained by police
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Live TV
Recommended For You
- China Riots: If You're Angry and You Know It, Break This Room
- Samsung May Have Accidentally Posted The Galaxy S10 Ahead of Its Reveal
- PUBG Mobile India Series 2019: Participation Criteria, Tournament Format And Prize Money
- India vs Australia: Assistant Coach Brad Haddin Concedes Australia Playing Like They Are a 'Bit Scared'
- #Rewatching90sMovies: In Darr, Shah Rukh Isn't the 'Villain' As Much as Male Entitlement is
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results