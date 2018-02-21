Assam CEE 2018: Exam Schedule Released at astu.ac.in, Application Process Begins March 1

Assam CEE 2018 exam schedule has been released by the Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) on its official website - astu.ac.in.As per the official notification ASTU is scheduled to organize the Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2018 on 29th April 2018 across the state of Assam and the results of the same will be declared on 10th May 2018.Candidates seeking admissions in the first semester of B.E and B.Tech Programmes for the academic session 2018-19 in the various technical and engineering colleges in the state must apply online once the application process begins on 1st March 2018.Assam CEE 2018 Online Application Process Begins – 1st March 2018Assam CEE 2018 Online Application Process Ends – 21st March 2018Release of Admit Cards – 9th April onwardsAssam CEE 2018 Exam Day – Sunday, 29th April 2018Assam CEE 2018 Exam Timing – 11AM to 2PM– 10th May 2018Candidates can read through the official notification at the below mentioned URL:http://astu.ac.in/astu/notification-for-combined-entrance-examination-2018-cee-2018/