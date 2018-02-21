English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assam CEE 2018: Exam Schedule Released at astu.ac.in, Application Process Begins March 1
As per the official notification ASTU is scheduled to organize the Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2018 on 29th April 2018 across the state of Assam and the results of the same will be declared on 10th May 2018.
Screen grab of the official website of the Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU).
Assam CEE 2018 exam schedule has been released by the Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) on its official website - astu.ac.in.
As per the official notification ASTU is scheduled to organize the Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2018 on 29th April 2018 across the state of Assam and the results of the same will be declared on 10th May 2018.
Candidates seeking admissions in the first semester of B.E and B.Tech Programmes for the academic session 2018-19 in the various technical and engineering colleges in the state must apply online once the application process begins on 1st March 2018.
Assam CEE 2018 – Important Dates
Assam CEE 2018 Online Application Process Begins – 1st March 2018
Assam CEE 2018 Online Application Process Ends – 21st March 2018
Release of Admit Cards – 9th April onwards
Assam CEE 2018 Exam Day – Sunday, 29th April 2018
Assam CEE 2018 Exam Timing – 11AM to 2PM
Declaration of Result – 10th May 2018
Candidates can read through the official notification at the below mentioned URL:
http://astu.ac.in/astu/notification-for-combined-entrance-examination-2018-cee-2018/
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
