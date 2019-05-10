English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assam CEE Result 2019 Declared at astu.ac.in; Here's Direct Link, Steps to Check Score Online
The Assam CEE Result 2019 declared by the Assam Science and Technology University or ASTU on its website astu.ac.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Assam CEE Result 2019 | The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) had declared the Assam CEE result 2019 today. The exam conducting body Assam Science and Technology University, which conducts the state level engineering exam each year, has published the Assam CEE result 2019 on its official website at astu.ac.in. The Assam Common Entrance Exam popularly known as Assam CEE 2019 was conducted on April 28 by the Assam Science and Technology University. The Assam Science and Technology University conducts the exam to shortlist qualifying candidates for offering admission to to B.Tech programmes in Assam government institutes and universities.
Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their 2019 Assam CEE result and scorecard from ASTU’s official website.
Steps to check Assam CEE Result 2019 score online:
Step 1. Visit the official website at astu.ac.in.
Step 2. Check for tab reading as Assam CEE result or merit list
Step 3. On the redirected page, enter application number/username and password.
Step 4. Click on submit button
Step 5. Your Assam CEE result 2019 and merit list will be displayed.
Print and keep the hard copy of Assam CEE result 2019 safely as it will be required during couselling phase. The declared 2019 Assam CEE result is in the form of merit list, which is prepared by the Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU)on the basis of marks secured by the candidates in three subjects – Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.
