Assam CID Arrests State Chief Secy's Brother In Police Exam Paper Leak Scam

Guwahati, Oct 15: The Assam CID Thursday arrested superintendent of police Kumar Sanjit Krishna, who is the brother of the state chief secretary in connection with the police exam paper leak scam in the state. Krishna is the highest ranked serving officer of the Assam government arrested so far in the scam that has rocked the state, giving the much needed ammunition to the opposition just six months before the Assembly polls.

