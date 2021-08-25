Wife of Assam Officer, Held for Disproportionate Assets Worth Rs 100 Cr, Was AIUDF Candidate for 2021 Polls

The Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer, Saibar Rahman, who was arrested by the chief minister’s special vigilance cell on Tuesday has charges of disproportionate assets against his known source of income. It was found that he has assets worth over Rs 100 crore, including 89 plots in his name and that of his two wives, and movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 6 crore.

Minakshi Rahman, the second wife of Saibar Rahman was a candidate for the 2021 assembly elections on an AIUDF ticket from the Sarakshetri constituency in Barpeta, Assam. As available in the public domain, Minakshi Rahman mentioned her assets at Rs 8,51,62,642 in an affidavit filed during the elections. Saibar allegedly spent a fortune amount during his wife’s election, as per media reports.

During an income and property investigation for the period of June 23, 2002, to April 4, 2021, Saibar was found to acquire 89 real estate registrations either on own name or in the name of his two wives, worth over Rs 100 crore. The special vigilance cell investigating the case revealed that Rahman, who was additional deputy commissioner of Dhubri at the time, had acquired “huge property through illegal and corrupt means".

The probe also unearthed his transferable and immovable assets worth over Rs 6.38 crore, which was 95 per cent inconsistent with his known source of income.

Based on this information under Case no- 01/2021/U/S 420/406/409 IPC R/W sec 13(1 b)/2(c) Saibar Rahman was arrested. The court has remanded him to six days of police custody. In court premise, Rahman claimed, “I have been wronged, all the information is submitted."

The arrested ACS officer was an election officer of the Morigaon district before being transferred as an additional deputy commissioner in Dhubri. During his tenure as the election officer, Saibur Rahman was accused of embezzlement of crores of rupees in the name of handling NRC related contract work. He allegedly worked in collaboration with a few contractors in Morigaon and ran a nexus with some corrupt DC office employees.

Locals in Morigaon are now demanding that those contractors and DC office employees also be brought under investigation. The investigation is likely to bring more details and shed more light on Saibar’s modus operandi.

