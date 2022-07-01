Assam CM Himanta Sharma Visits Flood-hit Silchar for Third Time in Less Than 10 Days

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday made another official visit to flood-hit Silchar town in the Cachar district. It was his third visit to the district headquarters town in less than 10 days. He visited the relief and medical camps that have been set up at the Gurcharan College premises and interacted with the people there.

At the relief camp, he assured people of all support from the government and directed the concerned officials to ensure proper arrangements such as sanitation, drinking water, and nutritious food in the camps.

Later, he distributed an ex-gratia relief to the next-of-kin of 10 people, who lost their lives in the recent flood-related incidents. Chief Minister Sarma said the process of granting monetary relief to family members of the remaining deceased has started and they will also be granted the compensation soon.

“More than 1 crore population of Assam are effected by flood. It is one-third of Assam. We are trying to stand by them. Barak valley has been badly effected. We will provide help to people whose houses have been damaged. We are there with the people,” he said.

Visited a flood relief camp at Adharchand Higher Secondary School, Silchar to enquire about well-being of the affected people sheltered there and instructed officials to do the needful for early resolution of their grievances. pic.twitter.com/srPTsw5vgp — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 1, 2022

The Chief Minister also chaired a review meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office and directed the officials of the district administration and other departments to leave no stone unturned to ensure return of normalcy to the district at the earliest. He was seen issuing instructions to the senior officials to take special care of the needs of the pregnant women, lactating mothers and children in the relief camps and elsewhere.

The Chief Minister concluded his official trip by visiting the breached areas of the Bethukandi dykes over river Barak. He directed the engineers and officials to ensure proper and quality materials are used in the reconstruction of the breached areas.

Opposition has raised several questions on why rebel Shivsena MLA’s were given hospitality when State is in flood . Himanta along with his Ministers on the other hand are making it a point to visit flood effected area everyday says party insiders.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.