Assam CM, Representatives of 6 Communities Agree to Tripartite Meeting on Scheduled Tribe Status

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that his government and representatives of six communities demanding Scheduled Tribe status have agreed to a tripartite meeting to resolve the issue.

Held a meeting with representatives of Adivasi, Chutia, Koch Rajbongshi, Matak, Moran and Tai Ahom communities with regard to their demand for ST status. While listening to their concern, also drew their attention to the series of steps taken by our Govt to accord them ST status, Sarma wrote on Twitter on Friday.

The chief minister said they agreed to have more meetings, including a tripartite one involving the government, the representatives and other tribal bodies to narrow down existing differences and create a conducive atmosphere for ST status to the communities.

The six communities are protesting against the Centre’s decision to grant ST status to 12 communities in five other states excluding them.

Protesters had taken out a march under the umbrella organisation Janagoshti Oikyo Mancha’ on Thursday, but were stopped by the police from reaching the state secretariat. The BJP had promised to grant ST status to these communities before the 2016 assembly elections.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here